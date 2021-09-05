Take a look at these homes on the Kaunakakai market now

(Kaunakakai, HI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kaunakakai. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

7142 Kamehameha V Highway, Kaunakakai, 96748 1 Bed 1 Bath | $215,000 | Condominium | 696 Square Feet | Built in 1978

It doesn't get any better than ocean front on the lush tropical east end of Molokai. Four island & rugged mountain views. This condo is a legal vacation rental, completely turnkey with all furnishings, linens, & kitchen wares. A203 has new luxury vinyl flooring, furniture, paint, & a remodeled bathroom. Wavecrest has beautiful tropical grounds, a swimming pool with cabana, a BBQ area, & tennis courts. The best beaches are just down the road and a neighborhood store with a lunch counter. Molokai is the Hawaii of old, quiet, rural and family oriented with no stoplights or traffic jams. Enjoy all water sports, go hiking or just relax & read a book, You deserve a place in the sun.

1000 Kamehameha V Hwy, Kaunakakai, 96748 1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,000 | Condominium | 730 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Ocean Front unit at the complex with private sand beach at Molokai Shores Resort. Spectacular views of the Pacific, islands of Maui and Lanai, and also of the historic fish pond from the condo that is just amazing from this LEASEHOLD until 2038!



Spacious home on two levels with high vaulted whitewashed ceilings and exposed beam construction with covered lanai is move-in ready! Live full time or part-time in Hawaii at this pet friendly Hotel Resort Condo perfect for snowbirds to enjoy many magnificent sunrises and sunsets from!



Newly painted, bright, clean, updated condo features black granite counters, sink, gas stovetop, stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, microwave appliances, new lighting over the kitchen island that seats 6. The open floor plan to the large living room has a flat-screen cable TV and stairs to the loft area above.



There is one bedroom on the main level which also has a vaulted whitewashed ceiling and palm leaf ceiling fan with a matching palm leaf ceiling fan in loft space on the second level that can be used as a spacious second bedroom!



Bathroom features a vintage black clawfoot tub, pedestal sink and matching toilet, mirrored silver vanity with chair, new wall coverings, and framed art for a unique and relaxing experience!



Immaculate landscaped grounds have swaying palm trees along the private sand beach to enjoy year-round OR work on your tan at gated resort in-ground pool with lounge chairs and outdoor slower recently upgraded!



There are gas BBQ grills, tables, benches, putting green, shuffleboard, on-site gated laundry building with coin-operated washer, dyers, a florist, and long term parking at this popular Molokai Shores Hotel Resort about 1 mile from the main town of Kaunakakai for stores and shopping and pier, 10 miles to MKK airport for inter-island flights.



Relax and Slow Down on Molokai, the Friendly Isle, Hawaii's best-kept secret!

