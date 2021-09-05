CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballinger, TX

On the hunt for a home in Ballinger? These houses are on the market

Ballinger Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Ballinger, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ballinger than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

301 N 13Th, Ballinger, 76821

4 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,378 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Victorian located on extra large lot with mature trees,beautiful wrap around porch,covered patio and tennis Many recent updates, new siding, trim replaced in 2021, new roofs on main house and apartment,master bath and 1.5 bath renovation, updates in the Mother-in-Law house (1,000) sq.ft,storm windows and many more.This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has original pine wood floors,some original light fixtures ,4 pocket doors,12 ft ceilings, 2 separate staircases,courting corner with fireplace,built ins,bay window in kitchen,2 balconies and much more. The Woodwork is original and massive with all the beauty and charm of a past time. This home has been restored and updated from the ground up; 12x20 Playhouse

For open house information, contact Donna Williams, Big Country Realty at 325-365-1811

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14629014)

207 East Ave, Ballinger, 76821

2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | 999 Square Feet | Built in 1960

2/1 move in ready, call today for a showing. This one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Donna Williams, Big Country Realty at 325-365-2101

Copyright © 2021 San Angelo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SAARTX-104349)

507 County Rd 229, Ballinger, 76821

3 Beds 2 Baths | $479,500 | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Come see this meticulously clean and well-maintained property for sale in Ballinger, Texas. This would be a great property for horses, farming, gardening, homesteading, raising animals and just plain living in the peace and quiet of the country. The quaint farmhouse is so appealing with it's relaxing country home feel. The master bedroom, bath, kitchen, dining, and garage are downstairs with covered porches and fenced yard. Extra storage, two bedrooms with built-in desks and a full bath are all upstairs. There is a firepit near the garage and kitchen side entrance for ease of outdoor cooking. Three sheds are set up for horses and tack. This property is set up with an RV hook-up and there are two very strong water wells on the property. The fences are fair to good. They keep horses in just fine. This prime soil is sandy and great for horses and growing. The entire property has 60 pecan trees which produce a large variety and range of pecans. 30 Mins from San Angelo, TX.

For open house information, contact Mike Dolan, United Country Real Estate/M&M Ranch Land Investments, LLC at 325-234-3077

Copyright © 2021 San Angelo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SAARTX-103911)

211 Largent Ave, Ballinger, 76821

2 Beds 1 Bath | $138,000 | 1,259 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Two bedroom 1 bath home in one of the best neighborhoods in Ballinger. Home has a cottage look nestled in a lot surrounded by mature trees with carport and apartment in the back. Home is open concept with many updates including granite counter tops and recessed lighting. Beautiful original wood floors throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Apartment has been updated; could be used as mother-in-law quarters or extra income. Home also has a basement. This one is a Jewel; don't miss

For open house information, contact Donna Williams, Big Country Realty at 325-365-2101

Copyright © 2021 San Angelo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SAARTX-105105)

See more property details

With Ballinger Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

