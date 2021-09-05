CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, MO

On the hunt for a home in Piedmont? These houses are on the market

Piedmont Times
(Piedmont, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Piedmont will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AbkVC_0bnMSlxc00

497 Hwy. Aa, Piedmont, 63957

2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Investors, take a look! When you walk in the main cottage you feel the laid back, kick your shoes off, lake cabin vibes. From the infrastructure such as electrical, plumbing, septic and HVAC system to the furniture and decor, the owners have made sure everything is new and worry free. With 912 SF and two bedrooms in the main cabin and two RV's tastefully arranged on the property. This is set up to sleep up to 16 people. It can be rented all together or separately. The cabin features a stocked coffee bar and a huge covered deck with outdoor TV. The cabin and the RV's are stocked with dishes, linens, books, board games, bbq grills, fire pits and more to insure guests have everything they need to enjoy their stay. Located a stones throw from Clearwater Lake's Bluffview marina, Black River and the historic town of Piedmont this is the perfect vacation get a way which can also produce some nice revenue. Call today for private showing. Owner will provide records to qualified buyers.

For open house information, contact Steven Johnson, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21063233)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scj7c_0bnMSlxc00

1776 Wayne Rt. U, Patterson, 63956

1 Bed 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Cabin sitting on 8.4 acres m/l. Deck, pond and wooded ground.

For open house information, contact Libby Clark, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21062804)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0Ni2_0bnMSlxc00

107 Hickory Drive, Piedmont, 63957

3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Check out this recently updated basement home. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Possible 4th bedroom is nonconforming on the main level that is currently being used as an office/laundry room. Home has updated vinyl wood plank flooring, Roof is 3 years old. There is second washer/dryer hookups in the basement that could be used as well. Plenty of space for entertaining on the double lot that's over 1/2 acre! Home is in a great area of Piedmont and would be perfect for a family! Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Stacy R. Jordan, Keller Williams at 417-883-4900

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60197168)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lLu7_0bnMSlxc00

923 North 2Nd Street, Piedmont, 63957

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1965

$159,000. 923 N. 2nd. Street, Piedmont. Cute 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a detached 1 car garage sitting on .25 of an acre m/l. Home has 2 separate living areas, one with a small kitchen area with apartment sized electric stove/oven and a refrigerator and a bathroom. That area of the home has window unit ac and space heater. Other side of the home has natural gas and central air. Home was built in 1965.

For open house information, contact Kurt Knodell, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21048111)

