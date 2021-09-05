CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ajo, AZ

On the hunt for a home in Ajo? These houses are on the market

Ajo Post
Ajo Post
 4 days ago

(Ajo, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ajo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Sr3k_0bnMSk4t00

427 W Lamina Ave, Ajo, 85321

3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,409 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Experience good feelings when one enters this attractive, remodeled and updated home. Hardwood floors from 1948 have been cleaned, sanded, and polished. Call for a viewing.

For open house information, contact Daisy Farmer, Copper Crown Realty at 520-387-5631

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10960400)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNbaZ_0bnMSk4t00

1690 N Ajo Gila Bend Highway, Ajo, 85321

2 Beds 1 Bath | $132,500 | 680 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Do you need to escape and disconnect from the hustle and bustle of your world? This is the place for you! This is the perfect weekend or full-time getaway home to escape from it all. Enjoy the amazing panoramic mountain views from your front porch. There is a nice driveway and some wonderful native landscaping. If you like to garden there is plenty of space to develop gardens &/or a greenhouse for home grown food. Fifth wheel trailer attached as extra living quarters. PLUS, own an operating business selling storage sheds to the community from your established business out front! This sale includes three parcels totaling approximately 1 acre.

For open house information, contact Elda Anaya, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6282532)

See more property details

