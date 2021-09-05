Take a look at these homes for sale in New Windsor

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Windsor, MD

New Windsor Dispatch
 4 days ago

(New Windsor, MD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Windsor will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hw17R_0bnMSjCA00

1909 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, 21784

3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,200 | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2012

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Reservoir Ridge Community of Carroll County. Fully equipped eat in kitchen, spacious walk in closets. Convenient location near shopping and dining. Community pool. Pets considered, no smoking.

For open house information, contact Cyndi Liparini, NextHome Premier Real Estate at 410-977-5808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIyDl_0bnMSjCA00

695 Stonegate Road, Westminster, 21157

5 Beds 4 Baths | $621,990 | 3,742 Square Feet | Built in None

The Summit by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 3,742 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an upstairs bonus room and a 2-car garage. The Summit is everything youre looking for without compromise! As you enter the home into the foyer, youre greeted by the bright formal dining room. The foyer brings you back into the open concept living space, highlighted by the roomy kitchen area and large modern island overlooking the casual dining area and living room. Tucked off the living room is a downstairs bedroom and full bath the perfect guest suite or home office. Upstairs youll find a large bonus room and upstairs laundry room, simplifying an everyday chore! Theres an additional 4 bedrooms upstairs, one being a princess suite, and the owners suite, which highlights a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom.

For open house information, contact Stonegate Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNPHF_0bnMSjCA00

812 Redwood Drive, Westminster, 21157

6 Beds 5 Baths | $689,990 | 4,279 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hampshire is a single-family home makes convenient living look better than ever. Enter the foyer, with adjoining flex space to be used however you wish. A formal dining room is ideal for any occasion. Off the 2-3 car garage, a family entry leads to a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry and a large island overlooking a grand family room. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms including a princess suite with its own private bathroom. Your opulent owners suite is highlighted by 2 walk-in closets and a spa-like double vanity bath. The completed lower level holds the 6th bedroom with a full bathroom . Enjoy timeless sophistication in The Hampshire.*Square footage includes lower level recreational, bed and bath. Dimensions and measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact Stonegate Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0JRp_0bnMSjCA00

740 Scarlet Sky Dr., Westminster, 21157

6 Beds 4 Baths | $677,990 | 4,234 Square Feet | Built in None

This will feel like home! The dining room will greet you at the foyer which leads you to the open great room and sunny kitchen and casual dining area. This is a kitchen for a chef with an abundance of storage with cabinets, pantry and butler pantry. The owners entry features a walk-in closet and drop-zone area. The main level also offers a bedroom and full bath perfect for guests or office space. The upper level offers and additional living room with 4 more bedrooms and the owners suite with tray ceiling. The basement recreation room, bedroom and bath are finished for your convenience.*Square footage includes lower level recreational, bed and bath. Dimensions and measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact Stonegate Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

