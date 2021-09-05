Take a look at these homes for sale in Cotulla
(Cotulla, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cotulla will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Great investment property. Tenants occupied! Schedule a showing to preview property.
For open house information, contact Cris Anne Rodriguez, Premier Realty Group at 210-641-1400
Motivated seller. This is a great investment opportunity. 3 bedroom 2 bath, huge carport and separate laundry area.
For open house information, contact Cris Anne Rodriguez, Premier Realty Group at 210-641-1400
