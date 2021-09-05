CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotulla, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Cotulla

Cotulla Times
 4 days ago

(Cotulla, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cotulla will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ir9VR_0bnMSiJR00

201 Coronado, Cotulla, 78014

3 Beds 4 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment property. Tenants occupied! Schedule a showing to preview property.

For open house information, contact Cris Anne Rodriguez, Premier Realty Group at 210-641-1400

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1557532)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OIaj_0bnMSiJR00

304 Ne Reynosa, Cotulla, 78014

3 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Motivated seller. This is a great investment opportunity. 3 bedroom 2 bath, huge carport and separate laundry area.

For open house information, contact Cris Anne Rodriguez, Premier Realty Group at 210-641-1400

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1553697)

Cotulla Times

Cotulla, TX
With Cotulla Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

