CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Saba, TX

On the hunt for a home in San Saba? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
San Saba Dispatch
San Saba Dispatch
 4 days ago

(San Saba, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in San Saba. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZnql_0bnMSemX00

4075 W Us Highway 190 Highway, San Saba, 76877

3 Beds 4 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1976

The possibilities are endless at Soaps place. Nestled on the banks of the San Saba River & neighbor to a working Pecan orchard, Soaps Place is the perfect setting for an event venue, company retreat, or short-term rental. Looking for something more personal? Keep this gem all to yourself as your primary home or relaxing vacation home. Every aspect of this 2 +/- acre property is designed for function & comfort. Fully furnished turnkey, ready to go. Outside is perfectly situated for hosting an intimate gathering or large wedding. 1,110 sq ft. covered pavilion allows you to party into the night under beautiful chandeliers. Rocking chairs & porch swings line the pavilion & the grounds. A gently sloping manicured lawn leads you down to the banks of the San Saba River where you can enjoy the glorious sunset views. A stunning lighted pergola, outdoor kitchen w/brick oven, rock fire pit, & outdoor commercial bathrooms round out the outdoor amenities. Entering the home, you will quickly be enveloped by a lodge like feel w/natural wood accents throughout. The living room showcases vaulted ceilings w/wooden & impressive wood-burning fireplace. Open to the living room, the primary kitchen features stainless steel appliances & large granite wrap around bar perfect for seating or serving. Have a larger guest list or want to practice your culinary skills? Checkout the commercial kitchen, every chefs dream. Stocked with all the needed amenities. Enormous granite prep/serving area, commercial gas stove, ovens, microwave, industrial sink, ice machine, walk-in freezer, storage cabinets, & walk-in closets. Retire in the evening to a generous primary suite on main floor. French doors lead to covered nook off the pavilion. Additional upstairs bedroom furnished w/2 sets of bunkbeds & 2nd bedroom w/private balcony & spiral staircase leading to pavilion. Additional acreage-3 rows of pecan trees subdivided from existing orchard available at an additional negotiated price.

For open house information, contact Leslie Mellenbruch, Keller Williams - Lake Travis at 512-263-9090

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11857283)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnT2z_0bnMSemX00

1404 W Pecan Street, San Saba, 76877

2 Beds 2 Baths | $128,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This two bedroom, two bath home is on a dead end street. There are lots of trees and a large fenced in back yard. There is a small green house in the back yard. The attached carport has a small storage building attached also. A paved patio is adjacent to the side of the home. The cozy home will need a little updating but will make a nice place to call home. Home sits on .29 acre. Estimated taxes are$1850.25

For open house information, contact Deryl Hoyt Jr, Hoyt Real Estate at 325-205-0601

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14623679)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ealvf_0bnMSemX00

606 S S. Lafayette Street, San Saba, 76877

4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,081 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This home has four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large living room, large bonus room, formal dining room, kitchen nook, galley style kitchen, laundry room, covered patio looking out to nice fenced backyard, large covered area for picnics and family fun. Two separate carports and a enclosed workshop, plus fenced acreage for sheep, goats or other livestock. Chickens are welcome here also. Located at the end of a street, so no thru traffic. You can be in the city and feel like the country. Good place for raising a family or taking it easy and enjoying retirement. Located at the edge of the city limits and has all city utilities. Estimated taxes are $7069.

For open house information, contact Deryl Hoyt Jr, Hoyt Real Estate at 325-205-0601

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14622833)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TS5p2_0bnMSemX00

1780 N Highway 16, San Saba, 76877

4 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1945

1+ acres of land fronts on Hwy. 16 less than 3 miles from San Saba, with a well is hard to find, but just so happens that we have one for sale. The residence consist of 2,542 sq. ft., was built in 1945 and has a composition and metal roof and is sitting on pier and beam and a slab. 2 covered porches and a storage building that is 600 sq. ft mostly concrete floor, 2 car detached garage with a dirt floor. Property is fenced. There are pecan trees. The heat for the home is propane but the ac was provided by window units. Garage is been added as part of the home. Estimated taxes without exemptions are $2,625.93.

For open house information, contact Billie Hoyt, Hoyt Real Estate at 325-205-0601

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14580022)

See more property details

Comments / 0

San Saba Dispatch

San Saba Dispatch

San Saba, TX
16
Followers
222
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Saba Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Orchard, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
San Saba, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Kitchen#Open House#Retirement#The San Saba River#Soaps Place#Rocking Chairs#French#Hoyt Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy