On the hunt for a home in San Saba? These houses are on the market

4075 W Us Highway 190 Highway, San Saba, 76877 3 Beds 4 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1976

The possibilities are endless at Soaps place. Nestled on the banks of the San Saba River & neighbor to a working Pecan orchard, Soaps Place is the perfect setting for an event venue, company retreat, or short-term rental. Looking for something more personal? Keep this gem all to yourself as your primary home or relaxing vacation home. Every aspect of this 2 +/- acre property is designed for function & comfort. Fully furnished turnkey, ready to go. Outside is perfectly situated for hosting an intimate gathering or large wedding. 1,110 sq ft. covered pavilion allows you to party into the night under beautiful chandeliers. Rocking chairs & porch swings line the pavilion & the grounds. A gently sloping manicured lawn leads you down to the banks of the San Saba River where you can enjoy the glorious sunset views. A stunning lighted pergola, outdoor kitchen w/brick oven, rock fire pit, & outdoor commercial bathrooms round out the outdoor amenities. Entering the home, you will quickly be enveloped by a lodge like feel w/natural wood accents throughout. The living room showcases vaulted ceilings w/wooden & impressive wood-burning fireplace. Open to the living room, the primary kitchen features stainless steel appliances & large granite wrap around bar perfect for seating or serving. Have a larger guest list or want to practice your culinary skills? Checkout the commercial kitchen, every chefs dream. Stocked with all the needed amenities. Enormous granite prep/serving area, commercial gas stove, ovens, microwave, industrial sink, ice machine, walk-in freezer, storage cabinets, & walk-in closets. Retire in the evening to a generous primary suite on main floor. French doors lead to covered nook off the pavilion. Additional upstairs bedroom furnished w/2 sets of bunkbeds & 2nd bedroom w/private balcony & spiral staircase leading to pavilion. Additional acreage-3 rows of pecan trees subdivided from existing orchard available at an additional negotiated price.

1404 W Pecan Street, San Saba, 76877 2 Beds 2 Baths | $128,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This two bedroom, two bath home is on a dead end street. There are lots of trees and a large fenced in back yard. There is a small green house in the back yard. The attached carport has a small storage building attached also. A paved patio is adjacent to the side of the home. The cozy home will need a little updating but will make a nice place to call home. Home sits on .29 acre. Estimated taxes are$1850.25

606 S S. Lafayette Street, San Saba, 76877 4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,081 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This home has four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large living room, large bonus room, formal dining room, kitchen nook, galley style kitchen, laundry room, covered patio looking out to nice fenced backyard, large covered area for picnics and family fun. Two separate carports and a enclosed workshop, plus fenced acreage for sheep, goats or other livestock. Chickens are welcome here also. Located at the end of a street, so no thru traffic. You can be in the city and feel like the country. Good place for raising a family or taking it easy and enjoying retirement. Located at the edge of the city limits and has all city utilities. Estimated taxes are $7069.

1780 N Highway 16, San Saba, 76877 4 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1945

1+ acres of land fronts on Hwy. 16 less than 3 miles from San Saba, with a well is hard to find, but just so happens that we have one for sale. The residence consist of 2,542 sq. ft., was built in 1945 and has a composition and metal roof and is sitting on pier and beam and a slab. 2 covered porches and a storage building that is 600 sq. ft mostly concrete floor, 2 car detached garage with a dirt floor. Property is fenced. There are pecan trees. The heat for the home is propane but the ac was provided by window units. Garage is been added as part of the home. Estimated taxes without exemptions are $2,625.93.

