Corning, AR

Take a look at these homes on the Corning market now

Corning Journal
Corning Journal
 4 days ago

(Corning, AR) There aren't many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Corning than checking out what's on the market now. Whether you're looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YpFQ5_0bnMSdto00

1215 A & B Basil, Corning, 72422

5 Beds 2 Baths | $128,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICE REDUCED $10K!! Looking for a place to live, rent out or both? Multi family living or income opportunities available with this Brick Duplex. Featuring 2 Bdrm on one side and 3 Bdrm on the other with an interior locking door to expand to 5 Bedrooms with two Full Kitchens and Baths. Live in one side, Rent/Airbnb the other! Recently updated with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, Carpet and New Windows. Many options.... You Decide!!! Motivated Sellers - selling "as is". Call Candy 501-762-7627 for appt.

For open house information, contact Candy McCarthy, Hot Springs Realty at 501-525-4178

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21018261)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdecP_0bnMSdto00

282 & 304 S Maple Street, Lafe, 72436

2 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,102 Square Feet | Built in 1957

2BR, 2BA Fixer Upper w/lots of potential. 282 S. Maple w/ 1,102 sq. ft. home, 0.75 acres (m/l) & shop. House rewired & some subflooring replaced & bath added in 2005. Shady corner lot features fenced back & side yard. City water & sewer. Propane tank conveys with property. Gazebo negotiable. A buried propane & septic tank on property. 304 S. Maple on 1.30 acres (m/l) of woods. Remains of home destroyed by fire are still on property. 32x23 shop building. Possibly 2 septic systems. "AS IS". SEE AGENT REMARK

For open house information, contact Sheila Hinson, Century 21 Chesser Realty, Inc. at 870-236-9200

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028494)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1670u1_0bnMSdto00

19644 Highway 67 South, Neelyville, 63954

4 Beds 3 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Well maintained home in the desirable Neelyville School District. This 4 bed 3 bath home is sure to impress. Large family room with beautiful wood finishes. With the home comes a Hot-Tub and with 0.78 acres you'll have plenty of room to roam.

For open house information, contact Cole Cooper, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21054276)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TK9qO_0bnMSdto00

901/903 Hazel, Corning, 72422

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in None

Two for One. Two small homes on corning lot. The larger home is currently rented. This would be a great start to investment homes.

For open house information, contact Rachel Sellmeyer, IMAGE Realty at 870-236-2121

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21018924)

ABOUT

With Corning Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

