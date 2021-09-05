Take a look at these homes on the Corning market now

(Corning, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Corning than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1215 A & B Basil, Corning, 72422 5 Beds 2 Baths | $128,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICE REDUCED $10K!! Looking for a place to live, rent out or both? Multi family living or income opportunities available with this Brick Duplex. Featuring 2 Bdrm on one side and 3 Bdrm on the other with an interior locking door to expand to 5 Bedrooms with two Full Kitchens and Baths. Live in one side, Rent/Airbnb the other! Recently updated with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, Carpet and New Windows. Many options.... You Decide!!! Motivated Sellers - selling "as is". Call Candy 501-762-7627 for appt.

282 & 304 S Maple Street, Lafe, 72436 2 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,102 Square Feet | Built in 1957

2BR, 2BA Fixer Upper w/lots of potential. 282 S. Maple w/ 1,102 sq. ft. home, 0.75 acres (m/l) & shop. House rewired & some subflooring replaced & bath added in 2005. Shady corner lot features fenced back & side yard. City water & sewer. Propane tank conveys with property. Gazebo negotiable. A buried propane & septic tank on property. 304 S. Maple on 1.30 acres (m/l) of woods. Remains of home destroyed by fire are still on property. 32x23 shop building. Possibly 2 septic systems. "AS IS". SEE AGENT REMARK

19644 Highway 67 South, Neelyville, 63954 4 Beds 3 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Well maintained home in the desirable Neelyville School District. This 4 bed 3 bath home is sure to impress. Large family room with beautiful wood finishes. With the home comes a Hot-Tub and with 0.78 acres you'll have plenty of room to roam.

901/903 Hazel, Corning, 72422 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in None

Two for One. Two small homes on corning lot. The larger home is currently rented. This would be a great start to investment homes.

