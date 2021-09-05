Take a look at these homes on the market in Scottville

(Scottville, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Scottville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8195 E Lucek Road, Branch, 49402 4 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in 1977

4 bedroom 2 full bath year round home overlooking the Big South Branch of the Pere Marquette. Views front and back out the windows your 8 acre river retreat. This home is on a Peninsula with Federal Land at the tip of it that is landlocked by this property. One of the nicest private settings on the whole river system. Great fishing spot, spawning gravel views from deck, winter holding water and it is open year round for resident trout, with runs of steelhead and salmon. The stud ceilings in this home have never been finished. It is a great opportunity to choose your style of home either the rustic look with knotty pine or drywall without having to tear old stuff down. This area of the river does not have commercial use from canoes or drift boats. Newer furnace, well, roof and windows.

2725 N Us Highway 31, Scottville, 49454 5 Beds 2 Baths | $55,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,645 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Home to be Sold AS IS.Realivie living in camper on property-will need 30 days notice to vacate

5667 Brookwood Drive, Ludington, 49431 5 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,943 Square Feet | Built in 1984

5667 Brookwood Place is looking for a new owner to bring it back to it's former glory days. From the inground pool to the roof, this brick beauty is as solid as a rock that just needs some polishing. Some updated mechanicals.

6532 W Virnetta Drive, Ludington, 49431 4 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Wonderful split level ranch with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Quiet location with back yard patio just off dining area and extra lot behind home gives plenty of space for out door enjoyment. Large covered parking area fit for your 5th wheel or motor home/camper. Lower level rec. room adds that extra space for entertaining.

