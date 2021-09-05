Check out these homes on the Eagar market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagar, AZ

Eagar Voice
Eagar Voice
 4 days ago

(Eagar, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eagar will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

173 E Central Avenue, Eagar, 85925

3 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,374 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Cottage home in the heart of Eagar. Master bedroom down stairs with bedroom and bath upstairs. Large dining and kitchen area. Property zoned commercial for a great business location! Call today.

41005 State Hwy 261, Eagar, 85925

4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,080 Square Feet | Built in 1990

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION... only sounds of nature and the stars. This property begun as a homestead in the late 1800's during territorial times, it now boasts a large 6080 sq ft lodge-like home, built in 1990, that offers all the amenities of a modern home along w/ rustic charm. Home is off-grid. It has a greenhouse attached to the south side of the cabin that offers a year-round source of fresh vegetables. The expansive grounds offer opportunities to view wildlife in forested areas without the constraints of urban overcrowding, however, it is located only 15 minutes from downtown Eagar, AZ. Daily flights from a nearby airport gives residents fast and easy access to Phx. Weather at the cabin offers year round enjoyment, cool nights and quiet snowy winter days.

43 County Road N2173, Nutrioso, 85932

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Horse Lovers ! Outfitters ! Ranchers ! Equipment Operators ! 3 bedroom and 2 bath ''Barndominium'' on 25 private acres in Nutrioso. (4) Block interior stalls with tack room along with a 2000 sf living quarters. Store tons of hay above the stalls on a structural concrete 2nd floor. Owned solar array provides a minimum Navoapache Electric bill every month. Dual heat - forced air propane furnace and soap stone wood burning stove. Private well and also a shared well. Approximately 20 acres of fenced pasture and 5 acres of timbered hillside with incredible valley and mountain views. Several additional homesites on the property. No HOA or restrictions. Perfect set up for horses, cattle finishing, guiding or equipment operation. Potential for a minor land split as well.

340 E Trammell Lane, Springerville, 85938

4 Beds 3 Baths | $597,700 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Out in the country but so close to town. This custom built home has 10 ft ceilings and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a full office on the main level of 2,000 sf and the finished walkout basement has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchenette and family room with 1,200 sf. Granite countertops throughout the kitchen and upstairs bathrooms + basement kitchenette. Commercial 75 gallon lpg water heater, lots of cabinetry / storage throughout. Shared well between 3 homes, backs state land with tons of privacy and quiet. See the upgraded features list in the listing - homes like this don't come along every day. There's a 20' x 20' insulated workshop with covered parking bays plus a 16'w x 40' deep RV parking. Exquisite home. Be sure to see the additional features list in MLS docs. A must see!

Community Policy