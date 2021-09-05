House hunt Morganton: See what’s on the market now

(Morganton, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Morganton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

123 Lake Shore Drive, Morganton, 30560 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Cabin | 1,538 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Awesome opportunity to have the North Georgia mountain cabin experience in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath with partially finished basement! Located in Morganton, this home offers you seasonal views of Lake Blue Ridge as well as close access to many activities! Only 10 minutes away from downtown Blue Ridge, the Toccoa River and within walking distance of Morganton Pointe Recreation Area, enjoy your days by the lake or on it with friends and family! When your ready to come home, enjoy sunrises or sunsets from your deck with uninterrupted wooded views! Open concept floorplan is perfect for hosting guests with eat-in kitchen with view to family room offering built-in fireplace! Partially finished basement offers bedroom and bath with private exterior entry. Get ready to start your North Georgia living experience!

For open house information, contact COURTNEY NEWTON, Keller Williams Realty Atl North at 770-509-0700

0 Little Creek Overlook, Blue Ridge, 30513 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,100,000 | 3,225 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Breathtaking Sunset Views from this gorgeous new construction! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom rustic timber frame style house is located in the heart of Aska Adventure Area. The great room features vaulted cathedral ceilings, wall of fixed glass windows, floor to ceiling rock fireplace, wood floors, & dazzling upgrades galore. Main level bedroom offers an in suite bath, granite countertops & walk in tile shower. Large covered party porch boasts a wood burning fireplace & large deck space for outside dining. Upstairs features a large master suite w/ barn doors, large bath w/ walk in tile shower & pedestal tub. Full finished basement features a large wet bar, additional fireplace & great room. As well as 2 bedrooms that can be set up with bunk beds for additional sleeping space with a full bath that can be shared for all the basement living area. Foundation is started & estimated home completion is March of 2022.

For open house information, contact Nathan Fitts, Remax Town & Ctry-Blue Ridge at 706-632-3000

125 Joanna Court, Morganton, 30560 3 Beds 3 Baths | $529,900 | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Leave the hustle & bustle behind to escape to your mountain paradise… whether you are considering part or full-time living, this rustic charmer is the answer to your dreams! You’ll enjoy layers upon layers of long-range mountain views both inside & out, along with an all-wood interior, bed & bath on each level, soaring ceilings in the living area with stone fireplace, open floor plan just waiting to entertain friends and family, full fin. basement, and 3 levels of decking that provide you with an amazing backdrop to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine! In addition, you will delight in the convenience to all the tri-state area has to offer – Murphy, NC, Blairsville & Blue Ridge, GA & more – perfect for all your daily needs & entertainment. With furnishings also negotiable on a bill of sale, this stunning cabin is an investment opportunity you can’t afford to miss. What are you waiting for?

For open house information, contact Nathan Fitts, Remax Town & Ctry-Blue Ridge at 706-632-3000

100 Windy Valley Lane, Blue Ridge, 30513 4 Beds 3 Baths | $280,000 | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Wow! Spacious Traditional Home with space to grow. Enjoy the 1 acre lot with plenty of room for outdoor activities. Amazing 4BR/3BA home has many updated features. Granite countertops, large island with wine cooler fridge, Stainless Appliances, tiled Bathrooms, Rock Fireplace in Dining Room and Bedroom. Full Basement for plenty of storage as well as an outbuilding for more storage. Just minutes from downtown Blue Ridge, schools, dining, entertainment, wineries & shopping. Located close to the Toccoa River, Tennessee and N Carolina. Huge Rocking Chair front and side porch for relaxing. Fire Pit is ready for you! This is country living at its finest and waiting on you to call it home!

For open house information, contact Carolyn Childers, EXP Realty LLC at 888-959-9461