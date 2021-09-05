On the hunt for a home in Walsenburg? These houses are on the market

(Walsenburg, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Walsenburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Lot 55 Navajo Ranch Resort, Walsenburg, 81089 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To Be Built. New Construction. Welcome to Colorado's hidden treasure. Picture rolling green grass prairies, lush and vast quantities of cedar trees, dramatic views of the majestic Spanish Peaks and Greenhorn Mountain in the background. If you enjoy water activities you will love what Lathrop State Park, and Horsetooth Reservoir have to offer. This beautiful lot is located in the highly desired Navajo Ranch Resorts. Picture a custom 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home nestled on 2.7 acres surrounded by cedar tree's, and looking out your front door at the Spanish Peaks. Expansive open kitchen, dinning and living room tie this gorgeous 3 bedroom home together. Not to mention the spacious laundry room and front and back deck. This home will be your oasis away from the hustle and bustle, and back to nature.

628 Polk Ave, Walsenburg, 81089 5 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful move in ready 5 bed/3 bath home with huge partially finished basement and loads of additional space for storage or to finish as needed! Upstairs 1800 sq ft with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, open kitchen with granite counters, island bar seating and black stainless appliances. Bamboo flooring throughout living, dining and family rooms, and granite hearth at wood burning fireplace. Downstairs another 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom, and spacious family room. Additional unfinished basement includes mechanical and storage rooms, could add second kitchen to make a full lock off accessed via the garage. Oversized one car garage with multiple windows for bright light. Wide driveway with water & electric for RV parking. 3 lot yard with new privacy fencing. This beauty is a must see!

5427 County Rd 520, Walsenburg, 81089 3 Beds 2 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,164 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Horse property!!! Rolling hills/meadows, peaceful, sweeping scenic vistas of the old west surrounded by mountains, radial dikes, & soaring skies. The cedar sided home built with large picture windows & decks around to choose your viewing pleasure, large 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths, large game room/office/another bedroom and root cellar with 1500+ gallon cisterns. Great home for large family gatherings and space to spread out & pick your favorite space.

800 Spruce St, Walsenburg, 81089 4 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,900 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This newly updated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with an oversized 2 car garage offers lots of potential for a large family or multi-families as there are 2 on-suites on each end of the house. Sitting on a corner lot with great outdoor space for pets or entertaining with a beautifully manicured lawn, partially fenced yard, and mature trees. Plenty of outbuildings for all of your yard tools and/or toys. Complete with extra insulation, new carpet, new flooring, and new paint making this home truly turnkey.

