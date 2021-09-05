Check out these homes for sale in Spicer now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicer, MN

Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 4 days ago

(Spicer, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Spicer. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpTUx_0bnMSVms00

7290 140Th Avenue Ne, Spicer, 56288

3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Awesome starter home. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with all newer windows, siding, soffit, and shingles. Home has been remodeled from the inside out. Great location between New London and Spicer, located right next to the state trail. On top of all that there is a new 24x36 detached garage. The property has been surveyed, so no questions on property lines.

For open house information, contact Earl Rich, New London Real Estate, Inc. at 320-354-5494

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6018186)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXqOu_0bnMSVms00

8491 Ne 206 Ave, New London, 56273

5 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,976 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This home on 206th Ave is a wonderful country home with unique character and charm and boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! The kitchen has been totally remodeled and the large center island is great for cooking and entertaining. Main floor also features a master suite, two additional bedrooms, and a huge living room with vaulted ceilings and stone fireplace. Lower level has tons of character with the wood floor and there are 2 more bedrooms and a guest bath. Some of the extras include a hot tub, composite deck, attached heated garage, and a heated workshop between the garage and house. This property provides great privacy with over 4 acres and it’s only 1 mile north of New London. The expansive concrete driveway and kids play area complete this property. A must see!

For open house information, contact Kelly Baeth, New London Real Estate, Inc. at 320-354-5494

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6021077)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oC6Jl_0bnMSVms00

10200 County Road 40 Ne, Spicer, 56288

3 Beds 1 Bath | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,552 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Fantastic home on 6.17 acres. Outbuildings include a 34x40 triple stall oversized garage that is core filled and frost footings, 10' sidewalls. A quonset is 24x32. A 48x32 building that is partially heated and wall air conditioner. With above storage mezzanine. The workshop measures 24X32, garage area is 24x32. Underground storage building that is 12x30, great area to build a smoker, create and store your own beer/wine. Home features 3 bedrooms, a massive living/great room, overlooking a gorgeous wildlife area. The second living/family room overlooks the front of the home and has a gas fireplace. Both of these are on the main floor of the home. The third living/Family room is in the basement, great place to send the kids for their get togethers, video games and/or movie nights. Home also has the great feature that the main floor has the master bedroom and two bedrooms in the lower level. Huge storage area that easily could convert to bathroom.

For open house information, contact Paul Ryan, RE/MAX Preferred Realty at 320-231-1221

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6016777)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DgowG_0bnMSVms00

21274 County Road 5 Nw, New London, 56273

2 Beds 1 Bath | $158,000 | Single Family Residence | 360 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great opportunity to own "elevation friendly" lakeshore property on Games Lake. Approximately 80' of shoreline with sandy bottom. Existing cabin could be a teardown or require substantial rehab. 16x10 storage shed on property. Property Sold AS-IS.

For open house information, contact John Holthaus, Keller Williams Integrity NW at 763-452-2440

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6095198)

With Spicer Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

