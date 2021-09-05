CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelan, WA

Take a look at these homes on the Chelan market now

Posted by 
Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 4 days ago

(Chelan, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Chelan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZxCV_0bnMSUu900

195 Ivan Morse Road, Manson, 98831

3 Beds 2 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2004

6 plus acres  with 3 garages and triple custom built modular home. low utilities, solid built 2004 3 bedrooms 2 full bath. Gated access, secure. Bring your tractor or your builder and make it yours today. No HOA NO CCR's

For open house information, contact Julie Dalpay, NextHome NW Experts at 425-441-1752

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-183837)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NblU4_0bnMSUu900

485 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, 98816

4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,347,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This home checks all of the boxes: acreage, waterfront access, irrigation, a shop, an attached garage, a detached garage, a chicken house, pasture for horses, secluded but still 20 minutes to town, a large home with a lot of light and an incredible view. The owners have cared for this property with the utmost pride and the yard radiates from the knowledge of a master gardener. It is truly beautiful. Located in a small community of seven homes on 5-acre lots, this home is a slice of perfection of green pasture grass and the Columbia River. The waterfront access is shared only by the homes in the community. It is peaceful and tranquil and still very convenient to both Wenatchee and Chelan.

For open house information, contact Russ McClellan, Keller Williams - North Central Washington at 509-888-0038

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11742593)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Chelan Voice

Chelan Voice

Chelan, WA
54
Followers
272
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chelan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Chelan, WA
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Chelan, WA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Nexthome Nw Experts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy