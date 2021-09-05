Take a look at these homes on the Chelan market now

(Chelan, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Chelan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

195 Ivan Morse Road, Manson, 98831 3 Beds 2 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2004

6 plus acres with 3 garages and triple custom built modular home. low utilities, solid built 2004 3 bedrooms 2 full bath. Gated access, secure. Bring your tractor or your builder and make it yours today. No HOA NO CCR's

For open house information, contact Julie Dalpay, NextHome NW Experts at 425-441-1752

485 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, 98816 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,347,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This home checks all of the boxes: acreage, waterfront access, irrigation, a shop, an attached garage, a detached garage, a chicken house, pasture for horses, secluded but still 20 minutes to town, a large home with a lot of light and an incredible view. The owners have cared for this property with the utmost pride and the yard radiates from the knowledge of a master gardener. It is truly beautiful. Located in a small community of seven homes on 5-acre lots, this home is a slice of perfection of green pasture grass and the Columbia River. The waterfront access is shared only by the homes in the community. It is peaceful and tranquil and still very convenient to both Wenatchee and Chelan.

For open house information, contact Russ McClellan, Keller Williams - North Central Washington at 509-888-0038