Cherokee Village, AR

Cherokee Village-curious? These homes are on the market

Cherokee Village Times
 4 days ago

(Cherokee Village, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cherokee Village will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5gUh_0bnMST1Q00

2 Whipporwill Circle, Williford, 72482

2 Beds 1 Bath | $11,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Private Fixer Upper in Ozark Acres! Home with 2 lots, has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and large living/family room. At this price you can fully remodel to your tastes! 2014 propane water heater. Mostly cleared first lot, wooded 2nd lot, mostly level and on gravel road. Washer/dryer included, plenty of parking!

For open house information, contact Laura Clute, Ozark Gateway Realty (OGW LLC) at 870-994-8000

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-20025399)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJvTT_0bnMST1Q00

6 Conasaugua Drive, Cherokee Village, 72529

2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 1974

2 or 3 Bedroom home w/3 lots. Plenty of room inside and out. Huge master bedroom & Master bath. Large Living Room w/Stone Fireplace. Formal dining room or could be a den or extremely large office. Walkthrough kitchen w/breakfast area or informal dining. Sunroom with storage room as well. 1 car carport with extra parking. Down stairs has basement with one side finsihed and the other side can be used for storage or could be finished out with anothoer bathroom and bedroom. So much house, So much potential.

For open house information, contact John Tate, Ozark Gateway Realty (OGW LLC) at 870-994-8000

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21022589)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ACPY_0bnMST1Q00

387 Long Leaf Lane, Mammoth Spring, 72554

5 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,714 Square Feet | Built in 2000

FARM/HOME/VIEWS 95 Acres with 4600 sq. ft. Pine log sided home with open floor plan, open beam ceiling, 2-bedrooms, plus 2 loft rooms on main floor, 1 bedroom in walk out basement. Inside finish is all pine and cedar wood finish, with pine counter tops 18' cabinet bar with cabinets above, 18' base cabinets with above cabinets. Home sets on high hilltop deep in on the acreage with long range views in all directions. 95 acres 20 acres mostly fenced with 3 ponds for livestock or wildlife. There's a mixture of open and wood land mostly wooded, should be a prime hunting area. Paved drive leads from county road to the home. Spring River Access for fishing and boating near by. If privacy is what you want this should fill your bill and still have fantastic long views, take a look here. Drastically Reduced to $350,000 for quick sale

For open house information, contact Norman Cozort, United Country-Cozort Realty, Inc. at 417-280-6604

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60195644)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQuOP_0bnMST1Q00

55 Cheyenne Drive, Other, 72529

2 Beds 1 Bath | $72,800 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in None

This home is located in the much sought after Cherokee Village. Perfect home for getaway weekends or year round living, Trees, privacy and good neighbors make this a great spot to call home. Two bedrooms, one bath, kitchen, laundry off kitchen, two living areas or large formal dining room, garage, extra space in garage for lawnmower or shop area.as well as a tool room. Backyard is very private. This property is sold as is and will have to have a new HVAC unit.

For open house information, contact Sherlyn Blackwell, Arkansas Elite Realty at 870-938-0123

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Arkansas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-JBRAR-10094597)

