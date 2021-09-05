CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to run Facebook-Prophet predict X100 faster

Cover picture for the article*If you’re not interested in learning about vectorization and Prophet’s inner workings, and you just want to run Prophet faster, you can skip to the tl;dr at the end. Facebook’s Prophet package for time series forecasting was released in 2017 and has since become one of the most, if not the most, popular forecasting algorithms: According to PyPy, Prophet was downloaded ~20 million times. The stream of downloads continues, despite some criticism of the model’s accuracy and the general trend towards neural networks for many machine learning applications. Prophet’s popularity probably stems from its simple out-of-the-box use, its confidence intervals, clear visualizations, and the fact that it often outperforms classic statistical algorithms (ARIMA, ETS).

Samsungmakeuseof.com

How to Use Good Note-Taking Strategies to Take Faster Notes

Notes are crucial to learning. With effective note-taking, you can break down complicated concepts into easily digestible chunks. Taking handwritten notes during discussion helps you organize information that is crucial to your learning. This way, when you are studying for an exam or preparing for your next lesson, you know...
Computersaddictivetips.com

How to install Arch Linux faster with Calam Arch

If you love Arch Linux and want to use it, but don’t have the time to configure everything by hand, you may want to check out the Calam Arch installer. It is an excellent tool that can install vanilla Arch Linux with ease, rather than via the command line. Here’s how to use it.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Facebook Fantasy Games lets users predict sports outcomes for free

Facebook has introduced Fantasy Games, a new free prediction platform the company describes as a simplified form of playing fantasy sports. With Fantasy Games, Facebook users on iOS and Android will be able to predict the outcome of various events, including sports games and pop culture happenings. The feature is only available to some users, however.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Run CHKDSK in Windows 10

With an operating system as complex as Windows, things often go wrong without any apparent reason. You may encounter random program crashes, data loss, or your files may become inaccessible among a legion of other issues. If you encounter a random issue on Windows 10, your first instinct should be...
ComputersPCWorld

How to turn on AMD's Smart Access Memory for faster gaming performance

AMD’s Smart Access Memory allows you to combine a Radeon RX 6000 series GPU with a Ryzen processor to unlock even more gaming performance—dramatically so, in some cases. Before we show you how to enable Smart Access memory, we’ll discuss the hardware requirements. Next, we’ll walk you through how to configure your BIOS to activate SAM. And lastly, we’ll show you how to confirm it’s working. Let’s get smart! (And be sure to check out our explainer on how Smart Access Memory and the Nvidia-equivalent Resizable BAR work).
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Approaches for Building Real-Time ML Systems

As an applied data scientist at Zynga, I’ve started getting hands on with building and deploying data products. As I’ve explored more and more use cases for machine learning, there’s been an increasing need for real-time machine learning (ML) systems, where the system performs feature engineering and model inference to respond to prediction requests within milliseconds. While I’ve previously used tools such as AWS SageMaker to do model inference in near real-time, I only recently explored options for also doing feature engineering on-the-fly for ML systems.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

ElegantRL: Mastering PPO Algorithms

Tutorial for Proximal Policy Optimization Algorithms (PPO) This article by Xiao-Yang Liu, Steven Li, and Yiyan Zeng (J. Zheng) describes the implementation of Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) algorithms in the ElegantRL library (Twitter and Github). PPO algorithms are widely used deep RL algorithms nowadays and are chosen as baselines by many research institutes and scholars.
Softwaredatasciencecentral.com

A Step By Step Guide To AI Model Development

In 2019, Venturebeat reported that almost 87% of data science projects do not get into production. Redapt, an end-to-end technology solution provider, also reported a similar number of 90% ML models not making it to production. However, there has been an improvement. In 2020, enterprises realized the need for AI...
Petstowardsdatascience.com

Prettifying pandas DataFrames

Did you know that we can prettify pandas DataFrames by accessing the .style attribute? Here’s an example where we styled a DataFrame such that it resembles a heatmap:. After styling, it looks more obvious and intuitive to see positive and negative correlations as well as the strength of correlations. By colour-coding, we can make it easier to interpret and analyse the DataFrame. In this post, I will show 4 useful ways to prettify your DataFrame.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

PySpark Neural Network from Scratch

A simple tutorial to learn how to implement a Shallow Neural Network (3 fully connected layers) using PySpark. This article is not intended to provide mathematical explanations of neural networks, but only to explain how to apply the mathematical equations to run it using Spark (MapReduce) logic in Python. For simplicity, this implementation only uses RDDs (and no DataFrames).
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A Practical Introduction to Grid Search, Random Search, and Bayes Search

Hands-on tutorial to effectively use Hyperparameter tuning in Machine Learning. In Machine Learning, hyperparameters refer to the parameters that cannot be learned from data and need to be provided before training. The performance of machine learning models relies heavily on finding the optimal set of hyperparameters. Hyperparameter tuning basically refers...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Understanding Graph Mining

Your first baby step to learn Deep Learning for Graph Network. Imagine Facebook: How do you get connected within layers of friends?. Imagine Recommendation System: How do you know a person’s preference is closely related to its clusters?. Welcome to Graph Mining. Understanding Graph Classification. Graph classification generates graphs among...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Integrating Google Maps API using Python and JavaScript

A coding guide on how to incorporate the Google Maps API into a webpage using Python and JS. Picture this: you are writing a brilliant piece of code (something a programmer says never) for yourself or for your audience, about the best tourist destinations or coffee spots to visit or utility stores in an area or places you want to go visit one day, et cetera. The best way to direct attention to a location and to also provide ease-of-access, is to use a map with the locations pinpointed out and also, providing any information and links necessary.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

PyCaret + SKORCH: Build PyTorch Neural Networks using Minimal Code

A low-code guide to build PyTorch Neural Networks with Pycaret. Almost in every machine learning project, we train and evaluate multiple machine learning models. This often involves writing multiple lines of imports, many function calls, print statements to train individual models and compare the results across the models. The code becomes a mess when comparing different models with cross-validation loops or ensembling the models. Over time, it gets even messier when we move from classification models to regression models or vice-versa. We end up copying snippets of code from one place to another, creating chaos! We can easily avoid this chaos by just importing PyCaret!
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A Step-by-Step Guide in detecting causal relationships using Bayesian Structure Learning in Python

Determining causality across variables can be a challenging step but is important for strategic actions. I will summarize the concepts of causal models in terms of Bayesian probabilistic, followed by a hands-on tutorial to detect causal relationships using Bayesian structure learning. I will use the sprinkler dataset to conceptually explain how structures are learned with the use of the Python library bnlearn.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

BayesianMMM — State of the Art Media Mix Modelling

Testing a new marketing mix model is time costly. That is the reason behind the development of BayesianMMM a script to fit MMM without writing code. Within a few hours, you could be looking at the results of the state of the art model. Audience. marketing data scientist. marketing machine...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How To Write Code Effectively In Python

Analyzing the best practices that you should follow while writing code in Python. Coding is one of the most popular practices in the modern era of technology. It is a highly prevalent skill that is considered to be one of the mandatory requirements for most of the popular fields that deal with software development or data analysis.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How Did My Machine Learning Model Become Unfair?

You built your model with the best of intentions. So why is it exhibiting unfairness?. In the previous blog post of this fairness series, we discussed three key points to creating a comprehensive fairness workflow for ensuring fairness for machine learning model outcomes. They are:. identifying bias (the disparate outcomes...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Detecting Potential Bad Actors in GitHub

Using unsupervised machine learning to find unusual behavior among authors of open-source software. The vast open-source software ecosystem contains millions of packages and tens of millions of contributing authors. This is both the strength and the weakness of open-source software: its crowdsourced nature means that packages are continually updated and innovated (for free!), while at the same time leaving them vulnerable to someone slipping in some harmful code. Therefore, to truly detect risk in the open-source software ecosystem, we ought to care about its social components — the behavior and interactions of the many thousands of software authors — as much as we care about its computational components — the code itself.

