How to run Facebook-Prophet predict X100 faster

*If you’re not interested in learning about vectorization and Prophet’s inner workings, and you just want to run Prophet faster, you can skip to the tl;dr at the end. Facebook’s Prophet package for time series forecasting was released in 2017 and has since become one of the most, if not the most, popular forecasting algorithms: According to PyPy, Prophet was downloaded ~20 million times. The stream of downloads continues, despite some criticism of the model’s accuracy and the general trend towards neural networks for many machine learning applications. Prophet’s popularity probably stems from its simple out-of-the-box use, its confidence intervals, clear visualizations, and the fact that it often outperforms classic statistical algorithms (ARIMA, ETS).