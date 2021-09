They say there is no one secure phone in the world. Android isn’t exactly the most secure platform in the world but we doubt other platforms’ security are super tight. If you’re a phone owner, you only want mobile security. Google may have lapses but it is possible for you to get a hold of the ‘Most Secure Android on the Planet’–the NitroPhone. The smartphone delivers ease of use, privacy, and security. The hardware used is the Pixel 4a that runs on GrapheneOS.