On the hunt for a home in Glenwood? These houses are on the market

(Glenwood, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glenwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

142 Serenity Loop, Glenwood, 71943 3 Beds 3 Baths | $696,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 2020

INCOME PRODUCING RUSTIC RIVER CABIN ON THE CADDO RIVER! Nestled in a private gated community this 1564 Sq ft 3 BR 3 Bath was built in 2020, can sleep up to 10 people, comes fully furnished, and has 1 year of rental history. Cabin boasts beautiful finishes and design including granite countertops, wood cabinets, wood burning fireplace, and more! Outside is a large deck overlooking the Caddo River providing outdoor entertainment space. Great business opportunity where the hard work has been done for you!

2155 Mazarn Road, Bonnerdale, 71933 3 Beds 4 Baths | $610,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,200 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Home sits on 20 +/- acres includes 2 ponds, koi pond, & patio! Custom built 4200 sq ft home features 3 bed, 3.5 bath, family room with fireplace, office/study, master suite, 2 beds upstairs w/ Jack & Jill bath, finished basement set up w/ a media room w/full bath, whole house generator, tankless gas water heater and a brand new 5-ton A/C unit! Garage with roll up door, storage area for equipment. Includes a one room studio apartment & a 2 bedroom apartment on the property! This is a one of a kind property!

242 Rolling Acres Drive, Pearcy, 71964 4 Beds 2 Baths | $190,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,654 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This beautiful brick 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home on 1.8 tree covered acres in Pearcy is waiting for you. The home is well maintained and move-in ready. Call the listing agent to view this home in person.

185 Millstone Place, Pearcy, 71964 4 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Spacious home sitting on 1.5 acres only 2 minutes from Lake Hamilton school. Great Investment opportunity or first time home. Outside storage building, decks on front and back, back deck covered. Huge master bedroom and closet. Property is an estate so it needs some TLC and will be selling AS IS.

