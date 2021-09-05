Tech Reviewer Doxed Over Claiming New PlayStation 5 Model Runs Slightly Hotter
Tech reviewer Austin Evans has denounced the doxing and abuse against him; over claiming a new model of PlayStation 5 ran slightly hotter. Evans had obtained a new iteration of the PlayStation 5 from Japan, the CFI-1100, notably 300 grams lighter. This new model was discovered to feature a smaller heat sink, and as such would have less surface area to pull heat away. Evans own testing with a thermal camera showed the new PlayStation 5 had a hotter exhaust than the original by three degrees, and proposed the new model was likely running hotter than the original model.nichegamer.com
