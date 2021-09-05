CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tech Reviewer Doxed Over Claiming New PlayStation 5 Model Runs Slightly Hotter

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTech reviewer Austin Evans has denounced the doxing and abuse against him; over claiming a new model of PlayStation 5 ran slightly hotter. Evans had obtained a new iteration of the PlayStation 5 from Japan, the CFI-1100, notably 300 grams lighter. This new model was discovered to feature a smaller heat sink, and as such would have less surface area to pull heat away. Evans own testing with a thermal camera showed the new PlayStation 5 had a hotter exhaust than the original by three degrees, and proposed the new model was likely running hotter than the original model.

nichegamer.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Doxing#Playstation 5#Red Chip#Reviewer#Digital Foundry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

New PlayStation 5 model reportedly isn’t as good

Due to changes made to the console’s cooling system, it appears that the new PlayStation 5 model may not be the one you want to get your hands on. According to a new video from YouTuber Austin Evans, in which he does a teardown of PlayStation 5’s both new and old, it appears that the changes made in the new model may substantially affect cooling, as PlayStation has taken a huge chunk out of the consoles heat sink.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Former PlayStation CEO Shawn Layden Fears Industry’s Unsustainable Future; Inflated Budgets and Prices, Sequels and Imitators

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden has stated his grim fears of the industry being unsustainable; with inflated budgets, prices, and endless sequels and imitators. In an interview with Bloomberg, the former President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America explained more about why he had stepped down in 2019. In short, Layden explains he was burned out after launching six consoles. “It’s a young person’s activity,” Layden explained. “I felt: This is a good time to put the pin in my legacy.”
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Tormented Souls PlayStation 5 Review

Tormented Souls attempts to capture the classic survival-horror experience, often using titles like Resident Evil and Silent Hill as a reference. The result is a well-executed horror title that provides chilling moments and complex puzzles to solve while exploring a beautiful yet dangerous mansion. But due to the developer's over-reliance on these classic games, Tormented Souls has a difficult time establishing itself, instead of remaining in the shadows of the titles it draws inspiration from. Despite this Tormented Souls has everything a survival-horror fan could want.
Video Gamespsu.com

New PS5 Model Is Lighter Due to Smaller, Worse Heatsink And Runs Hotter

The new, revised models of the PlayStation 5 weigh in at 300 grams (0.66 pounds) lighter than the original models. The big question has been “How?” With the specs and outer form factor the same, what has Sony changed or sacrificed to result in the new model weighing less. The answer is a smaller heatsink, resulting in the revised console running hotter.
Video GamesVentureBeat

The new PlayStation 5 model is not actually worse

Sony has begun shipping out a revised version of its PlayStation 5 console, and that has enabled some people to take a look inside. Most notably, YouTuber Austen Evans did a side-by-side comparison with a launch PS5, and he was able to spot some key differences in the design. This includes a reduction in the heatsink, which accounts for why the new PS5 is 300 grams lighter than its predecessor.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation 5 Horizon Zero Dawn 60fps patch runs flawlessly

PlayStation 5 gamers interested in learning more about the performance they can expect after installing the latest Horizon Zero Dawn 60fps patch, will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have wasted no time testing the performance of the new update. “Horizon Zero Dawn’s PS5 upgrade delivers a nigh-on flawless 60fps“. check out the video below to learn more about the performance you can expect from the PlayStation 5 Horizon Zero Dawn 60fps patch.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New PlayStation 5 vs old PlayStation 5

Sony has updated its PlayStation 5 tweaking the design and adjusting a few internal components when compared to the original PlayStation 5. If you would like to know more about the smaller heatsink, higher temperatures and new PlayStation 5 design check out the video below, to learn more about what you can expect from the latest PlayStation console soon to be available from scalpers worldwide.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Qualcomm’s new tech claims of streaming lossless audio wirelessly, but there’s a catch

2021 has been a big year for the music industry. Following Apple’s announcement of Lossless Audio coming to Apple Music, other players like Amazon and Spotify have also realized the significance of CD-quality music going forward. However, one issue still remains — most of the earphones and headphones out there don’t support lossless quality due to the limitation of bandwidth on these devices. Qualcomm thinks it can solve this problem with its latest aptX Lossless technology.
ElectronicsNeowin

Sony's revamped PS5 apparently runs hotter than the original

Last month, news broke that Sony was revising, albeit rather quietly, its original PS5 Digital Edition model to make it lighter by around 300 gm (0.3 Kg or 0.6 lbs). The new model is apparently already selling in places like Australia and Japan and sports the ID "CFI-1100B". In terms...
Video GamesGematsu

Deathloop ‘Next-Gen Immersion’ trailer

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Lyon have released a new trailer for Deathloop introducing the game’s “next-gen features.”. The trailer highlights the game’s “stunning visuals,” and DualSense wireless controller adaptive trigger, haptic feedback, and controller speaker usage. Here is an overview of the game, via Bethesda Softworks:. About. Deathloop...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Sony Backpedals and Offers Horizon Forbidden West Free Upgrades

The recent news that Horizon Forbidden West is not a free PS5 upgrade to owners of the PS4 version sparked quite the response, as Sony has now backpedaled and announced Horizon Forbidden West free upgrades are coming to owners of the PS4 version. Before Sony offered Horizon Forbidden West free...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Gamers Complain Sonic Colors Ultimate is Riddled with Bugs and Glitches

Gamers with early copies of Sega’s Sonic Colors Ultimate have taken to Twitter to complain about the game’s bugs and glitches. As some obtained early copies via the Digital Deluxe edition or press codes, social media has featured many complaining about the game’s bugs. Alongside YouTube videos of compilations and reviews, social media included many clips of the issues.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

UPDATE: Yandere Simulator “10 Rivals Update” Playtesting Mode Almost Complete

UPDATE: It seems that fans will have to wait a little longer, as the 10 Rivals Update is a separate game mode to Yandere Simulator. After our initial report, a fan reached out to us with an older Patreon update (June 17th) explaining that the 10 Rivals Mode would be. In summation, YandereDev did not wish to release “something that will eventually become fun after a few cycles of feedback and revisions,” but needed feedback. As such, the 10 Rivals Update is its own 99% gamplay-focused mode; featuring a new protagonist her own rivals.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

COGEN: Sword of Rewind is Delayed to 2022, Xbox Versions Added

Gemdrops has announced COGEN: Sword of Rewind is delayed to 2022 alongside the news the game is coming to Xbox platforms, news confirmed at BitSummit 2021. While COGEN: Sword of Rewind is delayed to 2022, it will forgo its previously planned 2021 release – when it does launch it’ll be available for Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PlayStation 4 on January 27th, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy