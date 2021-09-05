Check out these Linn homes on the market

(Linn, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Linn. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1236 Highway 100, Morrison, 65061 6 Beds 5 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,512 Square Feet | Built in 2006

In the middle of rolling hills, blue skies & magnificent Missouri River valley. This country property is the finest Missouri offers. 15 acres, woods, fields & wildflowers, two ponds. 12 mi. west of historic Hermann, restaurants, wineries & shops. Great life awaits. Thriving community if you desire. Beyond town, provides peace & quiet. Beautiful variety, farmland, woods & recreation. Built around antique cabin, the gem speaks for itself. In today’s virtual world of remote work & internet connection, home offers unique opportunity. Escape for all seasons. Large brightly windowed layout welcomes guests. Post & beam construction surrounds finished wood floors & walls. Stunning architecture. Great views. Red barn fits bill. Geothermal. Modern amenities. Scenic drive 100 mi. frm St.L. Just down the road from Washington, Mo, Mercy Hospital complex & other necessities w/out having to drive to St.L. This is a home, unique & comfortable. Perfect for a great life. Please call for an appointment.

696 Hwy Z, Chamois, 65024 2 Beds 1 Bath | $680,000 | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in None

Rost Valley Farm is comprised of 200 +/- acres in Osage county, in the hill country of the Missouri River bottoms. This century old cattle and dairy farm has been passed down through generations and was last sold on open market over 170 years ago. The 2 bed, 1 bath home still has remanence of log cabin in the walls and the tall whistle pines and century old oak trees surround the yard. The creek meanders right through the heart of the farm. The old dairy, hay barn, and multiple other machine sheds offer great storage and feeding lot for livestock. Not only is this farm suited great for cattle farming but it also offers exceptional hunting in an area of the county known for massive whitetails and abundant turkey numbers. Current farm renter in place would love to continue the lease if desirable by new owners.

504 Route 28, Belle, 65013 5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1940

CONNORS COUNTRY LODGE AND RESIDENCE. Brick- 1 1/2 Story brick residence and 8 unit motel. 5 BR, 3 BA brick residence with large yard and fruit trees. Full walk out basement with additional living area, ventless fireplaces, main floor laundry - Separate laundry room in the lodge. Connors country lodge has 8 units , 1 with a kitchenette, the others with microwaves. Great opportunity to live and work. Walk to restaurants-

811 South Bridge Road, Belle, 65013 0 Bed 8 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,500 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Amazing Residence, Event Venue, Home School Center, Church, Private School, Retreat, Rock Island Trailhead...the possibilities are endless with this beautiful structure perfectly located on it's 11+ acres. The property offers ample room to expand, have livestock or just enjoy the beautiful city park and it's 5 acre lake from your very own back yard. The building was last used as a chapel with seating for over 225, a baptismal, loft with safety glass rail, stained glass windows, sound system that's connected to all levels, stone fireplace, men's and women's restrooms with showers and a finished basement split into multiple rooms. Attached to the main building, the breezeway leads to the 3 bay garage with a built in floor drain. The sliding glass doors can easily be removed for installation of overhead doors. This building(garage) was last used for the church fellowship hall. It has full restrooms, an industrial working kitchen, and serving/dining area. It doesn't disappoint!

