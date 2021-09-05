House hunt Ticonderoga: See what’s on the market now

(Ticonderoga, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ticonderoga. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

582 Main Street, Orwell, 05760 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1846

Whether you're just starting out or downsizing and looking the convenience of a village home, you'll love the charm that this 3 BR/2BA classic farmhouse greets you with. Hardwood floors, copper kitchen counter, historic wood trim accents are just a few of the things that will catch your eye. Featuring a sprawling 1.34-acre level lot, you'll enjoy plenty of backyard privacy, yet the convenience of being just a short walk to the store, post office, bank, school and more! Dating back to 1846, the property even features an outbuilding that was part of the original tinsmith/paint shop. A quintessential New England town, Orwell is rich in history and charm and a great place to call home. Showings begin 7/23/21.

79 Park Ave, Ticonderoga, 12883 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1950

House is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, with large cathedral ceilings in living room. Has town water and town sewer.

63 Amherst Ave, Ticonderoga, 12883 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,281 Square Feet | Built in 1890

IMMACULATE HOME WITH TONS OF CHARM... Featuring 3 Bdrm, 1 full bath, country kitchen w/appliances, pantry, dining rm, lg. living rm w/gas fireplace, mudroom, detached garage and an above ground pool w/deck area. Numerous upgrades. This home is ready to move-in and is located close to stores, restaurants, hospital, post office, golf course, marina and schools. Town water and sewer. A great place to call "HOME". In three words...A MUST SEE! Asking: $149,000

22 Griswold Lane, Orwell, 05760 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Conveniently located on a quiet road and beautifully sited on 14+ acres you'll enjoy sunrises, sunsets, mountain views and country living at its best. Mature maple trees, lilac bushes, peony bushes and bleeding hearts frame the home while out back you'll find Concord grape vines as well as rhubarb plants and plenty of room to plant a huge garden if you'd like. A zero-step handicap ramp offers added convenience for front entry to the home where you'll find what so many Vermont homes need but lack and that is a nice sized mudroom, complete with laundry. The generous sized kitchen features an eat-at bar and dining area with direct access to the back patio area. The living room features a picture window that overlooks the sprawling front yard and beautiful mountain views to the east. The master bedroom, full bath and a second bedroom complete the main level. The basement offers tons of full height, dry storage area with lots of shelving. Upstairs awaits your completion, but is framed in for two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. Hurry, with all this property has to offer, it won't last long. Come see where home could be!

