CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Shang-Chi’ blasts Labor Day records with $71.4M debut

By JAKE COYLE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gaVqc_0bnMSM5Z00
1 of 3

NEW YORK (AP) — On what’s traditionally one of the sleepiest weekends at the movies, the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” smashed the record for Labor Day openings with an estimated $71.4 million in ticket sales, giving a box office reeling from the recent coronavirus surge a huge lift heading into the fall season.

The Friday-to-Sunday gross for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel’s first film led by an Asian superhero, ranks as one of the best debuts of the pandemic, trailing only the previous Marvel film, “Black Widow” ($80.3 million in July). Overseas, it pulled in $56.2 million for a global three-day haul of $127.6 million. Disney anticipates “Shang Chi,” made for about $150 million, will add $12.1 million domestically on Monday.

The Walt Disney Co. opted to release “Shang-Chi” only in theaters where it will have an exclusive 45-day run. Some of the studio’s releases this year, including “Black Widow,” have premiered day-and-date in theaters and on Disney+ for $30.

The strong opening of “Shang-Chi” — forecasts had been closer to $50 million — was a major relief for Hollywood, which had seen jittery releases the last few weeks during rising COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant. Several upcoming films have recently postponed out of the fall, including Paramount Pictures’ “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jackass Forever” and “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” Disney’s weekend, though, should lend confidence to upcoming big-budget releases such as the James Bond film “No Time to Die” from MGM and United Artists Releasing, and Sony Pictures’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

“‘Shang-Chi’ is the ultimate confidence-builder for the theatrical movie industry,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore. “This was a very important film. This was the first Marvel movie that’s opened exclusively theatrically since ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ in July 2019. ‘Shang-Chi’ is a real testament of the power of a theatrical-first strategy to drive huge numbers of moviegoers to the multiplex.”

Perhaps nobody was celebrating Sunday more than theater owners. Exhibitors have argued day-and-date releases significantly cannibalize ticket sales. Warner Bros., which is putting all of its 2021 releases simultaneously on HBO Max, has vowed to end the practice next year.

Adding to that argument is the continuing strong performance of “Free Guy,” from Disney’s 20th Century Studios. “Free Guy,” contractually obligated to be released only in theaters, has grossed $239.2 million globally. Without an in-home option, the Ryan Reynolds film has held especially strongly; it added $8.7 million in North America over the weekend, good for third place. In China, “Free Guy” has made $57 million in less than two weeks. (“Shang-Chi” doesn’t yet have a China release date.)

Last week’s top film, the Universal horror remake “Candyman,” slid to second place with $10.5 million. After the holiday weekend, Universal pegs its two-week total at $41.9 million.

Still, you could also read a case for streaming in Disney’s figures Sunday. “Shang-Chi,” the studio noted, premiered roughly similarly to “Black Widow,” which debuted with about $160 million globally, but took in an additional $60 million on Disney+ Premier Access. “Black Widow,” a much more well-known property, launched before the delta variant was widespread in North America. Its release prompted a lawsuit from star Scarlett Johansson, who argued the day-and-date approach breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings. Disney has said the release complied with Johansson’s contract and called the suit without merit.

Disney has so far declined to telegraph its future theatrical intentions, including for its next Marvel movie, “Eternals” (due out Nov. 5). Bob Chapek, Disney’s chief executive, earlier called the theatrical release of “Shang-Chi” “an interesting experiment” — a label that Canadian actor Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi took exception with. “We are not an experiment,” Liu wrote on Twitter. “We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year.”

At the recent exhibitor convention CinemaCon, where some studios pledged faith in the big screen, Disney didn’t make a presentation and instead simply screened “Shang-Chi.” Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is based on a relatively little-known comic and features a largely Asian or Asian American cast, including Tony Leung, Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh. Audiences and critics have heartily endorsed it. It has a 92% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and an “A” CinemaScore from moviegoers.

The success of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” came on a typically quiet weekend for Hollywood — one that would never normally feature the premiere of a new Marvel movie. The previous record over Labor Day weekend was $30.6 million for 2007′s “Halloween.” But the pandemic has upended once-orderly release schedules. “Shang-Chi” drove moviegoing overall not to just radically higher levels than the pandemic-marred Labor Day weekend last year, but far above attendance in 2019.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

565K+
Followers
310K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Awkwafina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Ap#The Walt Disney Co#Paramount Pictures#Mgm#United Artists Releasing#Sony Pictures#Comscore#Warner Bros#The Ryan Reynolds#Universal#Disney Premier Access#Canadian#Twitter#Cinemacon#Asian American#Rotten Tomatoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
Related
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson Loses “Highest Paid Actor” Status to Another Hollywood Superstar

When it comes to some of the paychecks actors and actresses receive, many of us may be potentially floored by the amount. Although not every person will understand why actors can make millions off of films, we must remember that their notoriety, popularity, and talent often bring in audiences to see the film, making them valuable and essential assets to the production’s overall financial success. This gives many actors and their agents a lot of leverage when it comes to negotiating their contracts.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
MoviesIGN

Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2021)

While Netflix is constantly pushing on new original movies and shows all the time, let's not forget that having one of the biggest catalogs of movies is what really put the streaming service on the map in the first place. Even though Netflix is beset on all sides by competition both old (Hulu and Amazon Prime) and new (Disney+ and HBO Max), it's still one of the best places to find great films to watch mainly because it isn't beholden to stream only one production house's library of movies.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MoviesWinter is Coming

How to watch Dune

Dune, director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic, is finally coming out this year, at least if it doesn’t get delayed again. There are a couple of different ways you can watch Dune, so we thought we’d run down what you need to know. When does Dune...
MoviesInside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MoviesPopculture

This Vampire Movie Recently Slayed the Netflix Top-10

A gruesome new Netflix original film did surprisingly well on the platform since premiering last month. Blood Red Sky is a gory action-horror about an outbreak of vampirism on an airplane, yet its genre did not prevent it from hitting the number 1 spot on Netflix. Still, the reviews show that not everyone loved what they saw.
MoviesComicBook

Tom Hanks' Newest Movie Is Now on HBO Max

While fans of Tom Hanks have two months left to wait before his next film, Finch, debuts on Apple TV+, the legendary actor's most recent film has just hit HBO Max. As of Saturday, September 4th, News of the World is now streaming on HBO Max. The film had previously been released in theaters on Christmas Day 2020.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

The worst Ryan Reynolds movie ever is soaring up Netflix’s charts

After all this time, the director of Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 flop Green Lantern still regrets how that film turned out. In a new interview, director Martin Campbell says he understands the critics who hated the movie and still hate it. And, matter of fact, he agrees it probably shouldn’t have even been made in the first place. At least, not under his auspices. He even admits that superhero movies “are not my cup of tea.” Which begs the question of the decision-makers for Green Lantern ever looked at him and decided yep, you’re our guy. At any rate, here’s the thing...
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Erases Fan-Favorite Characters in New Infinity Saga Reveal

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is adding new films at breakneck pace with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters now. As most Marvel fans are speculating where the new Multiverse Saga is going, Marvel Studios has revealed a new poster for the Infinity Saga collection on Disney+.
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 2

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, Sept. 2 adds four new movies thanks to the rush of films added to Netflix at the top of the month. At No. 2 is Ryan Reynolds' The Green Lantern, at No. 4 is Martin Lawrence's Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, at No. 7 is Barbie: Big City. Big Dreams, and at No. 9 is Elizabeth Olsen's Wind River. That's something for everyone! Despite all the new movies on the list, none could dethrone He's All That, which sits at No. 1. We can do better than that, people.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Elizabeth Olsen Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

A great Elizabeth Olsen movie is dominating Netflix right now. Thanks to her casting as Scarlet Witch in the MCU, Olsen has been in some of the biggest movies of the past decade, from her MCU debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention the TV sensation that is this year’s WandaVision, which earned the actress her first Emmy nomination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy