Phillips, WI

Check out these Phillips homes on the market

Phillips News Alert
Phillips News Alert
 4 days ago

(Phillips, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Phillips. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhY2a_0bnMSLCq00

N13981 Divine Rapids Rd, Phillips, 54555

0 Bed 0 Bath | $159,900 | Mobile Home | 456 Square Feet | Built in None

Perfect Getaway on the South Fork of the Flambeau River. This river front consists of a large 2.59 acre lot with 253' of water frontage along the river and a spacious 1995 38'x12' mobile home with conventional septic and drilled well. Located near Fifield, WI, this scenic waterway provides outstanding small mouth bass, muskie, and walleye fishing. The roads are also open to ATVs and the property is within miles of public hunting land. If peace and quiet is what you are looking for then you need to see this property. Schedule a showing and don't miss out on this great opportunity.

For open house information, contact MICHAEL KELLER, RE/MAX NEW HORIZONS REALTY LLC at 866-386-6818

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-190963)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dv10_0bnMSLCq00

N9095 Down River Rd, Phillips, 54555

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in None

#436F) Situated on 1.5 acres with approximately 200' of frontage on the South Fork of the Flambeau River, is this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage. The home features a free standing gas stove in the living room, a country sink in the eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a full bath, full, unfinished walk-out basement and a 12' x 14' sundeck with a fabulous river view. The yard slopes gently down to the river and there is plenty of space for a garden or outdoor games. there is a 1 car, detached garage. Vacation home priced to sell! Sellers are Wisconsin Licensed Real Estate Brokers.

For open house information, contact MARK WAGNER, HILGART REALTY INC at 715-762-3291

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-184299)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ScXdo_0bnMSLCq00

N7924 Wilson Lake Rd, Phillips, 54555

2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Lakefront home on Wilson lake with access to the Phillips Chain of Lakes. This property is on a large 3.8+/- acre lot with 390+/- feet of water frontage. The home consists 2 large Bedrooms with a spacious Living room and kitchen. There is also a large 3 season sunroom and large deck overlooking the back of the property out to the lake. On the property is also a large 32x20 shed with a loft for storage and a 20x12 shed down by the water to store all you fishing/outdoor gear. These properties are selling fast so take a look at this property before its gone.

For open house information, contact MICHAEL KELLER, RE/MAX NEW HORIZONS REALTY LLC at 866-386-6818

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-192476)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWiAC_0bnMSLCq00

N10190 Old 13 Rd, Phillips, 54555

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,146 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Location! Location! Location! This 3 BR 2 BA ranch with attached garage and shed offers 36 wooded acres within minutes of downtown Phillips, Solberg Lake, and the Phillips Chain of Lakes. You are just down the road from 1,000s of acres of Chequamegon National Forest and Price County Forest Land, and you have direct access to ATV and snowmobile trails. If you're looking to buy now and build later this property is ideal. There is a driveway with a wooded canopy leading to a cleared building site with electric already in place. Once inside, you will love the spacious rooms, large windows, private sun deck and partially finished lower level with bonus room and bathroom. Whether you are looking for a year round recreational retreat, home or home with potential to build your dream home...this is one for the money. Call today to schedule your personal tour.

For open house information, contact JODY DELASKY, RE/MAX NEW HORIZONS REALTY LLC at 866-386-6818

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-191743)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Phillips News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

