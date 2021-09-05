Take a look at these homes on the market in Alva

(Alva, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Alva. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

721 Flynn, Alva, 73717 2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Two houses for the price of one. Front house: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1308 sqft m/l, built 1922, central heat & air, hardwood floors, unfinished basement, 2 car garage, some appliances. Back house: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 381 sqft m/l, unfinished basement, heat - wall, air - window unit. Located in a college town, home of Northwestern Oklahoma State University, near Avard, Aline, Burlington, Capron,Carmen, Cherokee, Dacoma, Freedom, Hopeton, Mooreland & Waynoka. Northwest Oklahoma. Close to Alva Middle School, Washington Elementary, Alva's Market (local grocery store) and the downtown square in Alva. If you are looking for a starter home or a potential investment property, give United Country Kohlrus Real Estate a call today! 580-327-4007

For open house information, contact Aleta Kohlrus, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007

416 Church St, Alva, 73717 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1935

MORE PICTURES COMING SOON! If you're looking for the perfect family house in a small town, this is it! This house is a 3 bed, 2 bath house with a little mud room with1,400Â± SQFT of living space. It comes with one attached garage, a two car unattached garage, a carport and a cellar. It sits on two lots, so plenty of room for adding on or anything else! It's seated close to downtown and all schools!

For open house information, contact Aleta Kohlrus, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007

509 8Th Street, Alva, 73717 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in None

509 8th Street, Alva, OK 73717 & 511 8th Street, Alva, OK 73717 $130,000 Two Houses - 1 Price!! 509 8th Street 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage Finished Basement Custom Wood Trim Custom Kitchen Cabinets Seperate Entrance to basement --- DUPLEX POTENTIAL! 511 8th Street 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 629 Sqft +/- Call Us Today!!

For open house information, contact Aleta Kohlrus, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007

1925 Maple, Alva, 73717 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Updates - Roof & windows '04, Quartz countertop in Kitchen and bathroom '14, Onyx in masterbath & plumbing '17, CH&A unit '17. 2 Living rooms or formal dining RO in kitchen and water softener (owned) Master has 2 closets Storm celler Fireplace in Living room - gas line is capped Stackable washer and dryer stays

For open house information, contact Brenda Hood Schuessler Real Estate