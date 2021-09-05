CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisseton, SD

Sisseton-curious? These homes are on the market

Sisseton Times
Sisseton Times
 4 days ago

(Sisseton, SD) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sisseton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoSOt_0bnMSIYf00

106 4Th Ave E, Sisseton, 57262

4 Beds 3 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,170 Square Feet | Built in None

4-bedroom 2 and 1/2 half bath older home with character; 3,170 sq. ft. of total living area on a corner lot. Nice trees, rear patio, vinyl siding, 26 x 24 attached garage, hardwood floors and lots of storage space. The upstairs has the 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, plus a large storage area. The main floor has kitchen, living room, dining room, sitting room, family room, 1/2 bath, office, and laundry all on the main floor. The property has concrete driveway, plus a detached 24 x 16 insolated garage/workshop. The house has central air/AC and propane forced air heat.

For open house information, contact Tony Valnes, Dakota View Realty & Auctions at 605-698-7987

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11018426)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwZye_0bnMSIYf00

1408 Easy Hwy 10, Sisseton, 57262

2 Beds 4 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,740 Square Feet | Built in 1960

5 acre property with 396 feet of Highway frontage on HWY 10 in Sisseton, SD and minutes from I-29 interstate exit 232. The main building area is 118 x 41, upstairs is a 22 x 41, 2-bedroom 1 bath apartment. The main building has a front office/lobby, office rooms, with a large conference room/open area in the center of the property. Built in 1960, the front part of the building is approximately 41 x 22, the shop area is approximately 1,200 sq. ft. and has a 12 x 16 overhead door, there are side storage rooms in the garage area. The 1 story part of the building has a steel pitched roof, the 2-story part of the building is shingled. His and hers restrooms, break room, covered patio off the office area. The building is heated by electric baseboard, ceiling electric radiant and propane space heater in the shop area. There are two central air conditioning units, and one window unit in the shop. The property also has a detached 28 x 38 garage, 8 RV hookups with 50 AMP service on the east side.

For open house information, contact Tony Valnes, Dakota View Realty & Auctions at 605-698-7987

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11019369)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxk0N_0bnMSIYf00

11909 456Th Ave, Sisseton, 57262

3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,369 Square Feet | Built in 1968

19 +/- acre country home one mile west of Sisseton, SD. Built in 1968 this 3,369 sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and full unfinished basement. This home also features a large activity room with bar, bathroom, and outside access. Large master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet, plenty of storage though out the house, large living room, and laundry/mud room right off garage. Scenic views and trees lines surround the property.

For open house information, contact Jake Prins, Dakota View Realty & Auctions at 605-698-7987

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11002324)

