House hunt Gold Beach: See what’s on the market now

(Gold Beach, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gold Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

95730 Ferguson Ranch Rd, Gold Beach, 97444 2 Beds 2 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Immaculate home on almost 4 flat acres in Cedar Valley. 2 bedrooms with a bonus room/office and 2 full baths. Rented out horse pasture in the back field and a rented out RV hookup spot with a deck and Garage that has full bathroom, washer, dryer and fridge in it with plenty of storage. Carport is 2 cars and over sized, easy to enclose. Fenced in garden and BBQ area. Property has fruit trees and so much to offer. Quiet with warmer weather & short drive to town. Mountain views from all over.

For open house information, contact Kristina Ringer, United Country Coastal Frontier at 541-425-5555

94369 Eleventh St, Gold Beach, 97444 4 Beds 4 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,166 Square Feet | Built in 1988

4 bed, 3.5 bath home on nearly 3/4 of an acre w/ attached garage and a 40X30 SHOP. Newer siding/roof/windows, dual level deck for entertaining, stainless appliances, hardwood floors and living on main floor. Parking for all your toys. Large, sprawling yard. Limited drive by traffic. Multi generational neighborhood. Micro climate with an out of town feel, yet in town.

For open house information, contact Matthew Wegner, Pacific Coastal Real Estate at 541-247-7925

29520 Broadway, Gold Beach, 97444 4 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1975

With some TLC, this 4 bedroom 2 bath home could be ideal for a growing family or a fun empty nester project. Tucked away behind Riley Creek Elementary. It features a large garage/shop, RV or boat parking, and a small multi-use outbuilding. There is an attic for storage. The yard has been thoughtfully landscaped and bordered with a variety plant life. Most everything you need is already here!

For open house information, contact Greg Floyd, United Country Coastal Frontier at 541-425-5555

94120 Strahan St 5, Gold Beach, 97444 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Manufactured Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Cute, cute, cute!!! This one has that cozy little cottage feel with great charm. Two master suites for split living each providing great privacy. One master has ocean view. Updated kitchen, flooring, vinyl windows. Front, side and back decks to enjoy the outdoors. Walk to the post office, town, or the Port of Gold Beach all in just minutes. Space rent is $425.00 and includes water, sewer and garbage. Don't let this one slip away!

For open house information, contact Katie Hensley, RE/MAX Ultimate Coastal Properties at 541-425-7494