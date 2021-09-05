Check out these Sutton homes on the market

(Sutton, WV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sutton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

181 B Main Avenue, Sutton, 26601 3 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Immaculate move in ready brick ranch with space for your business or office with separate entrance. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, large living room/ dining room combo, additional office space can be used as 2 additional bedrooms and large recreational room, features 2 heat pumps, and a 1 car garage with additional storage space and a iron rod fenced area for your outside enjoyment. A must see and is PRICED TO SELL.

2368 Gauley Turnpike, Flatwoods, 26621 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Located between Flatwoods and Heaters, this farmhouse on 4 acres has so much potential for a contractor or a DO-IT-YOURSELF'er. Three bedrooms, one bath, gas heat, city water and city sewage. In a market where a home under 100k is hard to find, this home offers more than just a small lot. It has a great yard and room for your garden. There's also approximately one acre of pasture for livestock. The location of this property makes it even more appealing with it's short trip to conveniences, yet it's county setting with no neighbors within sight. Use your creativity and make this farmhouse your FIXER-UPPER before its gone. Priced at $75,000.

149 Curry Ridge Road, Napier, 26631 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Nice area to call home. Spacious, aprox 8 yr roof, Outdoor space, walk in tub. 2nd floor deck. Case # 571-111807. Home is being sold in "as is" condition, no repairs can be made before closing. See disclosure for needed repairs. AR

3147 Lake Lane Rd, Napier, 26631 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,385 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This 2008 custom built home is MOVE IN READY, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a private setting on 10.73 mostly wooded acres. The main floor of the home has an open concept kitchen /dining / and living room along with a bedroom , 1 full bath and laundry room. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the upper floor which is accessed by a beautiful oak stairway. Additional features of the home include radiant heated, hardwood and tile flooring through out, 10 foot ceilings, all freshly painted walls in Dec. 2020, and a tankless water heater. There is an unfinished walkout basement area that could be used as additional living space, a workshop, or garage area. Another great feature of this property is a detached 25X30 2 stall garage with a completed efficiency apartment that could be perfect as an in-law suite or guest area; that has an open concept kitchen/breakfast nook/ living area/ along with a full bathroom, washer & dryer, and a large bedroom. Both the main floor of the home and the apartment have easy access to the outdoors with only one step. Some things a new homeowner would really love about this house is the 3 sided wrap around porch to sit on and enjoy the country sounds and perfect for the WORK FROM HOME buyer. The scenic drive along a mountain stream leads to the privacy of this home located 5 miles from Bull Town Recreation, which is part of the Burnsville Lake and Dam wildlife management area and 30 minutes to Stonewall Jackson Dam and Lake Resort. This private country home, in move in condition is priced right at $299,900.00. Please call Central WV Real Estate today. Also, please watch the video tour of this beautiful home.

