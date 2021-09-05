Check out these homes for sale in Telluride now

(Telluride, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Telluride will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

296 Gray Head Lane, Telluride, 81435 6 Beds 10 Baths | $24,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 11,825 Square Feet | Built in 2014

This modern architectural masterpiece is perched on a point featuring thrilling views of Telluride's most dramatic peaks. 296 Gray Head Lane was masterfully designed by Poss Architecture, the top architectural firm in Aspen, Colorado, Telluride's more glamorous sister town. Radically designed, this exceptional home was inspired by the surrounding ridgelines and sprawling mesas while effortlessly framing the iconic Wilson Peak in almost every room. Natural elements draw the dramatic steel structure into the landscape and floor to ceiling glass displays boundless views panning from east to west, showcasing Telluride's box canyon and the slopes of Telluride Ski Resort. The residence enhances your senses by delivering unique angles and views from every room with seamless indoor/outdoor

246 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village, 81435 6 Beds 5 Baths | $6,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,456 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This beautiful, contemporary, ski in/out, six bedroom home is perfect for families and entertaining. Immaculately maintained, offered fully-furnished and move-in ready. Enter to the living room with vaulted ceilings, large sitting area with wood burning fireplace (wood burning permit included). The expansive kitchen with pantry is perfect for gathering while cooking or catered dinners. Double doors lead out to three tier exterior deck and living space. The large sunny upper area has an outdoor dining table, gas fire pit conversation area, and lounge chairs. Hot tub is at the mid level for all to enjoy. The lower shaded exterior patio is set with seating and a ping pong table.

60 Sunrise Circle, Telluride, 81435 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,239 Square Feet | Built in None

Mistalyn Kuzov, United Country Sneffels Realty, C: 970-729-0426, mistalynk@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Don't miss out on the opportunity to snatch up this 2 bed/ 2 bath Log Home within minutes to the slopes. The great room has vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and large windows to soak in the views. The wrap around deck with hot tub is a great spot to entertain and relax after a long day of skiing, hiking or adventuring outdoors. The large kitchen features a dining area, granite counters and does not lack on views either. Enjoy gazing out the window at the wildlife while prepping a meal for the family. The main level also has a bedroom , full bath and ample storage. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with sitting area and master bath with soaking tub. The deck off the master offers mountain views of the San Sophia Range and is an ideal place to sip your morning coffee. But wait... there is also a detached garage with large studio apartment. Great place for guests or has possibility of being used as a long term rental. The 1 acre lot offers privacy amongst the aspens. Telluride Ski Ranches is in close proximity to everything the town has to offer. Highly rated schools, festivals, ART, Music, Dining , Shopping and almost every outdoor adventure you can imagine in your backyard.

106 Tomboy Road, Telluride, 81435 8 Beds 8 Baths | $15,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,983 Square Feet | Built in 1992

One of the most recognized & sought-after homes overlooking the storybook setting of historic downtown Telluride, this is the first time this wonderful town property has been available for purchase in over 15 years. Perched just above the Telluride Historical Museum on a landscaped bench of land occupying just under a very-rare half-acre, this home has been host to some of the community's most storied gatherings. Vaulted, light-filled spaces open to generous decks & sun-washed terraces with views from the canyon's waterfalls to Bear Creek Canyon, the Telluride Ski Area & out toward the Valley Floor. Between Main House & Guest House, you'll find 8 bedrooms, complemented by wonderful places to gather & entertain. Walk straight down N Oak St to skiing, shops & restaurants

