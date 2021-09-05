Take a look at these homes for sale in Hinckley

(Hinckley, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hinckley than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

60541 State Line Road, Sandstone, 55072 4 Beds 2 Baths | $384,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,805 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautiful, custom-built home, with 53+ acres! This gorgeous property is located along the Minnesota and Wisconsin border in NE Pine County, near the town of Cloverton, MN. With a spectacular knotty pine interior for an inviting feel welcoming your family and friends back to the "cabin" after a day in the woods or on the trails! The home features vaulted wood ceilings, an open-concept main floor, including a family room, dining room alder cabinetry in the amazing kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 flex rooms, 2 main floor bathrooms, and a deck overlooking the back yard and wooded acres! Great hunting for deer, turkey, bear, ruffed grouse, woodcock and more! Located near thousands of acres of public land, including the Nemadji and St. Croix State Forests. Also, very close to the Gandy-Dancer ATV Trail and the St. Croix Casino. 53+ acres of high ground and mature forests of white oaks, red oaks, sugar maples, basswood and aspen. Don't miss your chance to see this spectacular property for yourself!

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Pluff, Keller Williams Classic Realty at 763-746-4900

40926 Sand Creek Circle, Hinckley, 55037 0 Bed 0 Bath | $55,900 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Escape getaway in the woods! Rehab this little cabin or bring in your RV, Tent, or Build on these two parcels of wooded bliss! I'm sure the wildlife won't mind a new neighbor! Just far enough away yet close to Casino's, shopping, and State Park.

For open house information, contact Janice (Jan) Carl, Coldwell Banker Results at 320-629-7541

920 Cartway Lane, Hinckley, 55037 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Townhouse | 1,487 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to this "New Construction" Town Home located on Grand National Golf Course in Hinckley. Features include a Great floor plan with soaring ceilings, gas fireplace, master suite w/walk in closet and master bath with walk-in shower, wonderful sunroom, in-floor heat and more! The light and bright living room and sun room offer fabulous golf course views! Lovely kitchen with custom cabinets & granite countertops. Center island with a breakfast bar & extra cabinets & drawers. The second bedroom/office is nice size with a bath across the hall. Laundry, utility/storage room is conveniently located by inside entry from garage. The attached 2 car garage is sheet-rocked and heated with in-floor heat including a golf cart garage that offers plenty of room for extra storage. This Wonderful Town Home and Location is a Must See!!

For open house information, contact Susan VanGorden, Heartland Realty, Inc at 320-384-7467

59425 State Highway 23, Sandstone, 55072 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This 1968 built, one story home is located on a .88 acre wooded lot. Includes two PID #'s: 013.0397.000 and 013.0394.001. Home features 1120 FSF, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 1 car attached garage, plus 2 storage sheds. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level, custom oak cabinetry in kitchen, dining room, large living room walks out to the deck. Basement is unfinished with lots of room for more space. Upgrades include new roof and blown in insulation in attic (2021), freshly painted siding (2021), furnace and water heater (2019), gutters (2010) and vinyl windows (2009), close to shopping, town and the freeway.

For open house information, contact Joel Andersen, Keller Williams Integrity NW at 763-441-2248