CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hinckley, MN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Hinckley

Posted by 
Hinckley Bulletin
Hinckley Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Hinckley, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hinckley than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tuLTJ_0bnMSD9200

60541 State Line Road, Sandstone, 55072

4 Beds 2 Baths | $384,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,805 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautiful, custom-built home, with 53+ acres! This gorgeous property is located along the Minnesota and Wisconsin border in NE Pine County, near the town of Cloverton, MN. With a spectacular knotty pine interior for an inviting feel welcoming your family and friends back to the "cabin" after a day in the woods or on the trails! The home features vaulted wood ceilings, an open-concept main floor, including a family room, dining room alder cabinetry in the amazing kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 flex rooms, 2 main floor bathrooms, and a deck overlooking the back yard and wooded acres! Great hunting for deer, turkey, bear, ruffed grouse, woodcock and more! Located near thousands of acres of public land, including the Nemadji and St. Croix State Forests. Also, very close to the Gandy-Dancer ATV Trail and the St. Croix Casino. 53+ acres of high ground and mature forests of white oaks, red oaks, sugar maples, basswood and aspen. Don't miss your chance to see this spectacular property for yourself!

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Pluff, Keller Williams Classic Realty at 763-746-4900

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6006626)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T09El_0bnMSD9200

40926 Sand Creek Circle, Hinckley, 55037

0 Bed 0 Bath | $55,900 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Escape getaway in the woods! Rehab this little cabin or bring in your RV, Tent, or Build on these two parcels of wooded bliss! I'm sure the wildlife won't mind a new neighbor! Just far enough away yet close to Casino's, shopping, and State Park.

For open house information, contact Janice (Jan) Carl, Coldwell Banker Results at 320-629-7541

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6089064)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Lbhl_0bnMSD9200

920 Cartway Lane, Hinckley, 55037

2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Townhouse | 1,487 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to this "New Construction" Town Home located on Grand National Golf Course in Hinckley. Features include a Great floor plan with soaring ceilings, gas fireplace, master suite w/walk in closet and master bath with walk-in shower, wonderful sunroom, in-floor heat and more! The light and bright living room and sun room offer fabulous golf course views! Lovely kitchen with custom cabinets & granite countertops. Center island with a breakfast bar & extra cabinets & drawers. The second bedroom/office is nice size with a bath across the hall. Laundry, utility/storage room is conveniently located by inside entry from garage. The attached 2 car garage is sheet-rocked and heated with in-floor heat including a golf cart garage that offers plenty of room for extra storage. This Wonderful Town Home and Location is a Must See!!

For open house information, contact Susan VanGorden, Heartland Realty, Inc at 320-384-7467

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6088363)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSIaB_0bnMSD9200

59425 State Highway 23, Sandstone, 55072

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This 1968 built, one story home is located on a .88 acre wooded lot. Includes two PID #'s: 013.0397.000 and 013.0394.001. Home features 1120 FSF, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 1 car attached garage, plus 2 storage sheds. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level, custom oak cabinetry in kitchen, dining room, large living room walks out to the deck. Basement is unfinished with lots of room for more space. Upgrades include new roof and blown in insulation in attic (2021), freshly painted siding (2021), furnace and water heater (2019), gutters (2010) and vinyl windows (2009), close to shopping, town and the freeway.

For open house information, contact Joel Andersen, Keller Williams Integrity NW at 763-441-2248

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6081258)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hinckley Bulletin

Hinckley Bulletin

Hinckley, MN
22
Followers
269
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hinckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Hinckley, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Water Heater#Storage Room#Ruffed Grouse#Casino#Heartland Realty Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy