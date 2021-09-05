Check out these homes on the Bedford market now

(Bedford, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bedford. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

602 Pine Ct, Carrollton, 41008 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,615 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious room on first level is currently being used for a 5th bedroom. Open kitchen with center island. The living room and family room have gas fireplaces. Corner lot with mature shade trees in front yard. Rear deck and patio are great for entertaining. 2 car attached garage.

240 Sycamore Cir, Carrollton, 41008 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,135 Square Feet | Built in 1980

WELL MAINTAINED 3 bedroom 1 bath with NEW TILE floor that looks like HARDWOOD. Cook a savory meal in the REMODELED KITCHEN with NEW KITCHEN CABINETS. Enjoy the view of the back yard through the NEW SLIDING GLASS DOOR, Entertain on the back COVERED PATIO in the park like FENCED in OVERSIZED BACK YARD. You can host a soccer or a football game in this HUGE BACK YARD and there's ample parking on the CONCRETE DRIVEWAY for guests. Newly REMODELED BATHROOM is beautiful. The house is ENERGY EFFICIENT with NEWER WINDOWS, ROOF and WATER HEATER. Located just minutes from I 71 & 1/2 between Louisville and NKY. Hurry this adorable, maintenance free home on an oversized lot wont last long.

428 Palmyra Rd, Bedford, 40006 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1912

This updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath has a partial wrap around porch and large deck.

5423 Hwy 42, Carrollton, 41008 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This property consists of brick home on full finished basement. Approx. 4.65 acres subject to survey. Property has 3 additional sites for manufactured home or campers with utilities (electric, water, septic) available. Home is a two unit rental at present. Basement is connected to sewer lift station and house has shut off valve to go from septic system to city sewer.

