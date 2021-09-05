Take a look at these homes on the Munising market now

(Munising, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Munising than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

E9352 Lehnen, Munising, 49862 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,464 Square Feet | Built in 1998

LOG HOME in a great location just outside of Munising. This 4BR, 2BA home is nestled in the trees on 4.37 acres and has a great mixture of yard and woods. The home is well constructed of 7.5” Red Pine with a few White Pine. The exterior was recently redone and also vinyl shakes were added to the gable ends for a nice finished look. There’s an inviting covered front porch and a side deck that gets the morning sun. Inside on the main floor you will have an open kitchen/living area with Nat Gas fireplace, large main bedroom & bath with jet tub and shower. Lower level has in floor heat with 3 additional bedrooms, a full bath, utility room and a family room that walks out to the side yard. Outside you will have plenty of room for your hobbies and lots of storage in the 30x40 garage, 24x24 pole barn and a carport. Enjoy the apple trees, raspberry & blackberry bushes and lilacs. Relax in the evenings around the fire pit. Home will need some updated flooring & trim but priced accordingly. This home has what you need!

For open house information, contact AMY SCHIEDING, RE/MAX SUPERIORLAND at 906-387-4530

E5539 Woodland, Au Train, 49806 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home is located just a few blocks from Au Train beach and is currently operating as a vacation rental. It's recently remodeled and would make a great single family home. It has hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and one bathroom. There is a large deck in the back that runs the full length of the house overlooking the back yard. The master bedroom has an entry door that opens directly on to the back deck. Showings by appointment only due to the rental schedule. THIS PROPERTY IS BROKER-OWNED.

For open house information, contact DANIEL SCHUMMER, CLC REALTY, LLC - AuTrain at 906-892-8665

N10195 Shore, Au Train, 49806 5 Beds 4 Baths | $800,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,909 Square Feet | Built in 1998

A million dollar view and a dream come true is how the owner of this home describes it!! A 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with 300 feet on Lake Superior; the largest of the Great Lakes! It's centrally located in Upper Michigan between Marquette and Munising. From the moment you turn onto Whitefish Point you feel the tranquility of the forest as you meander through it to the best view on the point. A beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, an island open to the dining area with french doors to the deck. Breathtaking views in every room were definitely on the architects forethought while building this home. High ceilings in the living room with gas fireplace and wall of windows to watch the freighters go by along with Superior and all its glory are a great way to spend the day. The master bedroom/bath are on the main level as well as the laundry room for easy main floor living. The upper level has two bedrooms and a full bath for all of your guests. The walk-out basement has a cozy family room with wood burning fireplace and wet-bar with refrigerator. Two bedrooms, an office and a full bathroom round out the lower level living area. The home has a state of the art reverse osmosis system for filtered drinking water. An attached two car garage is perfect for you vehicles while the cedar tongue and grooved detached two car garage is perfect for your toys. There is also a detached work shop with garage doors and a second story with a wood burning stove waiting for your ideas......mother-in-law suite, storage, studio....The circle drive is paved and the property goes across the road as well. There is a patio and deck to spend your U.P. summers. There is a pathways down to the lake where the lull of Superior Shores will put your mind at ease. This is a must see!!

For open house information, contact STACEY MASTERS, RE/MAX SUPERIORLAND at 906-387-4530

N7275 St. Martins Hill, Munising, 49862 4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1931

St. Martin's Hill sanctuary! Own this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a farmhouse feel on over 7 acres of property just outside of Munising. Many updates have been made to this home including most of the windows, many kitchen updates and a wonderful patio to enjoy your morning coffee and relax in the evenings at. A brand new septic system was put in in the fall of 2020. This property has many types of wildlife. Some regulars include deer, sandhill cranes, fox and rabbits. The back of the property is a perfect place to hunt and the trail system is just down the road for snowmobiling or quads. A double shed is on the property as well as a walk-out workshop in the basement for storage. Plenty of room to build a garage in the future. Feels like you are in the country with the 35 apple trees, 3 plum trees, lilac bushes and perennials but just a few minutes from all Munising and Pictured Rocks has to offer!! If peace and quiet is what you crave, this is for you!!

For open house information, contact STACEY MASTERS, RE/MAX SUPERIORLAND at 906-387-4530