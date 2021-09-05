CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipestone, MN

On the hunt for a home in Pipestone? These houses are on the market

Pipestone Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Pipestone, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pipestone than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlUxb_0bnMS9hN00

704 W Main St, Pipestone, 56164

2 Beds 1 Bath | $48,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1910

New listing! 2 bedroom, 1 full bath with main floor laundry. Eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Original stain glass window in living room and much original woodwork showing off the craftmanship this home was built with. Appliances include washer, dryer, window AC, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. This home has been updated to 100 amp electric and high efficiency furnace. Shingles were new in 2017 and new sewer line from the house to the street in 2021. Large backyard and detached garage. Many updates have been done! Buyers qualified for conventional loan or cash only, please.

For open house information, contact Debra Blaue, Real Estate Retrievers-Luverne at 507-283-4216

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22103084)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPswO_0bnMS9hN00

807 Se 4 Ave, Pipestone, 56164

3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,192 Square Feet | Built in 1968

3 Bedroom, 1 bath Ranch style home in great SE area of Pipestone. This home has a 1 car garage, All located on a large lot. Close access to the highways.

For open house information, contact Dann Ericson, Keller Williams Realty-SF at 605-275-0555

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22102919)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xFkU_0bnMS9hN00

318 Sw 5Th St, Pipestone, 56164

3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,901 Square Feet | Built in 1915

1.5 Story Home that has been updated! New Flooring, Front Deck, Landscaping, Seamless Gutters And Fresh Paint! Oversized Single Car garage. The property features Kitchen with lots of cabinets, formal dining room, main floor bathroom 2 bedrooms in the upper level with potential for another bathroom! Basement has 2 non conforming bedrooms and laundry room

For open house information, contact Missy Aanenson, Real Estate Retrievers-Luverne at 507-283-4216

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22103539)

With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

