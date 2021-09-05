CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinedale, WY

Take a look at these homes on the Pinedale market now

Pinedale News Alert
Pinedale News Alert
 4 days ago

(Pinedale, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pinedale. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmIGl_0bnMS7vv00

16 Broken Hills, Pinedale, 82941

3 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,505 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Fantastic home with gorgeous views. Exterior is all maintenance free. Lots of added items in the construction of the home. A list will be provided of the construction materials that went into it. Open area with high vaulted ceiling and beams. Plans have a nice area for kitchen and breakfast area, Formal dining in the front of the plan. Gas fireplace planned in the corner. Master bedroom and bath on the main plus a office area. 2nd floor has two bedrooms, bath and a sitting area which overlooks the great room. Lower area has two more rooms and bath planned. Garage is under the house with a steel ceiling and sprayed insulation. Mechanical room in back of garage. A list of building materials that will stay will be provided. Home is being sold in the unfinished stage.

For open house information, contact Judy Seehafer, Jay Fear Real Estate at 307-367-2494

Copyright © 2021 Teton Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBORWY-20-2873)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXEH6_0bnMS7vv00

590 Binning Ranch Rd, Pinedale, 82941

7 Beds 4 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,956 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This stunning property sits just north of Pinedale on a beautiful 40 Acres with NO Covenants. Surrounded by National Forest and BLM land so you will never feel crowded. Enjoy the wonderful views this nearly 5,000 square foot home has to offer. With a total of 7 bedrooms there is plenty of room for everyone. Just minutes away from Willow Lake or enjoy the private pond right on the property. The spacious master bedroom is immaculate along with a private wrap around balcony. Abundant wildlife all around and mature trees make it perfect for the outdoor enthusiast. Property also has a shop, small cabin, and sprinkler system. Pond has been recently redug Come see for yourself everything this beautiful property has to offer!

For open house information, contact Blake Coble, Pinedale Properties, Inc. at 307-367-6683

Copyright © 2021 Teton Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBORWY-21-2421)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ICfV_0bnMS7vv00

3 Park Circle 23-189-1, Pinedale, 82941

3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,840 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Location, Location, Location. This home has a lot to offer, it literally looks over the town of Pinedale. It has 3 Beds and 3 baths with lots of potential. The walk out basement is the perfect spot to listen to the sit and enjoy the overlook. It is short walk to the schools and the Pinedale Aquatic center, and only 5 minutes from beautiful Fremont Lake and ten minutes from our local ski resort White Pine!

For open house information, contact Chauncey Goodrich, Pinedale Properties, Inc. at 307-367-6683

Copyright © 2021 Teton Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBORWY-21-3001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280wbx_0bnMS7vv00

164 E Lake 23-186, Pinedale, 82941

3 Beds 0 Bath | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Shelter Park. The front door opens into a large, open concept living space comprised of the living room, dining area and kitchen. The windows in the home bring in an amazing amount of natural light along the west and south sides of the home. The back door on the south side of the home opens out onto a deck situated among mature trees and flowers and is a very pleasant space for outdoor relaxing and entertaining. The master bedroom and 2nd bedroom are both large and have ample closet and storage space. Built in wooden shelves are an added bonus in the master bedroom. A wood stove heats the home very efficiently. The Shelter Park neighborhood is quiet yet close to town. Access to outdoor recreation it right out the front door. Call me for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Vanessa Cameron, Engel & Volkers Jackson Hole at 307-201-8800

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-CYW212412)

