Norton, VA

Norton-curious? These homes are on the market

Norton Updates
Norton Updates
 4 days ago

(Norton, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Norton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rfRAg_0bnMS63C00

1029 Northwest Ridge Avenue, Norton, 24273

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,400 Square Feet | Built in 2000

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom located in the City of Norton. Full basement with a living room space, and 3 separate rooms that could be turned into bedrooms or even a kitchen, and a half bathroom that could be converted to full. Garage entrance from back and circular driveway in the front.

For open house information, contact MARY JO STALLARD, RE/MAX CAVALIERS at 276-321-7010

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9927604)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJupY_0bnMS63C00

2425 Seminary Church Loop, Big Stone Gap, 24219

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,018 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Large 3 or 4 bedroom, 3 large bath, 2928 sq.ft. wood sided farmhouse with attached 3 car carport and workshop all under one architectural shingled roof on private 5.02 acre lot. Anderson double pane windows, 2 heat pumps, public water, private septic, private well. Large upstairs bedroom has patio doors and private deck overlooking back yard. Large kitchen/dining combo has long screened back porch. Entrance foyer opens up to a huge covered porch connecting home to carport and driveway. Large master bedroom on first floor with huge walk-in closet and updated bath. There is also a guest bathroom on the first floor. 2nd floor has 2 large bedrooms with large closets and large bath. There is a second homesite with separate septic system and long gravel driveway at back of property. Although this property is just off Veterans Memorial Hwy, it is almost completely hidden from view. Don't miss your chance to find a large family home on a large beautiful lot.

For open house information, contact BRENDA HILL, APPALACHIAN REALTY EXECUTIVES, LLC at 276-523-2635

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9927690)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8AoH_0bnMS63C00

371 Henry Street, Appalachia, 24216

3 Beds 1 Bath | $11,800 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Property being sold ''as Is'' at assessed value. Motivated seller.

For open house information, contact OWEN POWERS, RIDGEVIEW REAL ESTATE at 276-328-0055

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9926821)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npZrb_0bnMS63C00

508 Southeast Central Street, Coeburn, 24230

3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Up for sale is a beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath manufactured home. This 2018 model was purchased new in 2020 and comes with a transferrable home warranty through 2025!! This home still looks and feels brand new inside and out!! Decks and porches are freshly stained and beautiful! A 30x12 garage building is included as well as a smaller utility building as well and the garage has electricity. You will find no signs of wear in this beauty and it is ready to go with full finished drywall throughout and a very spacious kitchen with island!! Privacy fence on one side and sitting on a near half acre lot this one shouldn't last long!! All information to be verified by all buyers and buyers agents as it was gathered from public records. Subject to E&O.

For open house information, contact BRETT TILLER, RE/MAX CAVALIERS at 276-321-7010

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9927631)

