Check out these Perry homes on the market

(Perry, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Perry than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

57 North Cummings Avenue, Silver Springs, 14550 5 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,357 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Investors special!! A rare opportunity to restore a once prominent home only minutes from the lake. Only 4 minutes to the Silver Lake State Park Boat Launch and less than 10 minutes to The Club at Silver Lake or the Perry Public Beach. This huge 3 story, 5 bedroom, 2357 square feet home is just waiting for you to come in and restore it to is full potential. The first floor has been completely renovated in 2010 and the second and third floors are just awaiting your personal touches. Nestled on just under 2 and a half acres this home has all the serenity that one could possibly need.

5769 State Route 19A, Castile, 14427 3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Farm | 2,427 Square Feet | Built in 1847

Charming home with all the character you would want. Very large rooms with an open feel. 10 foot ceilings and many windows offer a bright atmosphere. A family room and a formal living room, with a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen give you ample living space. There is an side entryway that could be a large mudroom or an office space. 1 bedroom and full bath on main floor, and two bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Attic space is off the 2ndfloor hall and could easily be another bedroom or the place for an upstairs bath. There is a 2 car detached garage and a wide driveway for additional parking. Fully fenced front yard, good for pets and a large back yard offer space for playing and entertaining. Many updates since last listed. New electric wiring as per FHA requirements, new interior and exterior paint, deck newly rebuilt. Come see this house for yourself, but please allow 24 hours notice for appointments. Delayed negotiation until 4/25/21/at 4:00pm.

3933 Luther Road, Castile, 14550 3 Beds 2 Baths | $434,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,242 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Prime location, lakefront living at its best! Move right in to this mostly furnished, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home which sits on half and acre with 60' of lake frontage on beautiful Silver Lake. First Floor open layout has 1 bedroom with full bath. Two bedrooms and a half bath upstairs. This home was completely remodeled in 2014/2015, including all mechanics, central air, emergency generator and ll new appliances. The full walkout basement leads to a patio, lawn and dockside area with 2 docks. Have your morning coffee on 1 of 2 covered decks, or on the cool mornings, in front of the gas fired fireplace. Property also includes a 24/ x 38' detached garage with a workshop. Enjoy the gorgeous views from this meticulously maintained lake home, which also backs up to the beautiful 18 hold Silver Lake Country club golf course. Offers due Monday 6/28 @ 5PM.

21 Salina Street, Warsaw, 14569 4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,632 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Welcome to 21 Salina St.! Very well maintained, 4 bedroom ranch on a huge lot in the Village of Warsaw! Large bedrooms with cedar closets, wood burning, stone, fireplace in living room. The extra room on the 1st floor would make a perfect in home office! Basement is finished with a full bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. All mechanics have been updated recently including a brand new circuit breaker box with 200 amp service. So much to love in this house! Within walking distance to hospital and stores! (Property is also listed under MLS#B1329985-Single Family Residential as approximately 1/2 acre).

