Take a look at these homes on the market in Salmon

(Salmon, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salmon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

130 Whitetail Drive, Salmon, 83467 3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Are you looking for the perfect place to call home? This home is a must-see! Located in the beautiful Elk Bend area, this spacious manufactured home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an open floor plan. The well-designed kitchen is open to the dining room and living room and has ample cabinet and counter space, with a roomy pantry area for extra storage. The laundry room is connected by a breezeway for easy access to the garage and backyard area. All three bedrooms are generously sized, with a walk-in closet in each room. The master bedroom connects to the master bath with double sinks, a walk-in shower, and a large garden tub. This home is situated on a fully fenced .57-acre lot with a well for irrigation, mature landscaping and ample space for parking, and a large garden area. Heated and insulated 2 garage/shop is spacious enough for all of your recreational vehicles and features an additional bath. Conventional financing is available for this home. Call to schedule a showing today!

731 Mountain View Circle, Salmon, 83467 5 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,064 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Practically NEW with mountain views at the edge of town. This home was built in 1995 but in the last 2 years the inside has been completely remodeled. All new plumbing & most electrical has been upgraded. New paint, trim and doors throughout home. Main floor updates: new kitchen cabinets/countertops, appliances, stainless farm sink, pantry, rough-sawn hickory flooring throughout kitchen, dining and living room area. Upper level: Master bedroom features ensuite bathroom, double sinks with engineered stone countertops, walk-in tiled shower with barn-style glass door and tiled floors. Two large guest rooms with mountains views and spacious guest bath features Carrara marble countertop, beautifully tiled tub/shower, tile floors and small linen closet. Lower level boosts two additional bedrooms, full bath with tiled tub/shower, Carrara marble countertop and tile floors. Spacious laundry room includes on-demand water heater, deep sink with counter space, hanging area for clothes, and loads of storage space. Large 2-car garage is finished and heated and includes bonus room to store your specialty gear, canning room or is spacious enough for an office apace. Fully fenced backyard is beautifully landscape with mature trees for summer shade, stamped concrete patio, and storage shed.

2 Scott Lane, Salmon, 83467 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Manufactured Home | 2,555 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Comfortable 3 bedroom 3 bath triple wide manufactured home bordering the Lemhi River in the beautiful Lemhi Valley! This 2555 square foot home has been recently painted on the interior. There are two shop buildings, a dog run and great growing soil for your garden. There is plenty of room for parking your RV, trailers, boats and other toys. This would make an nice horse property. The area leading to the Lemhi River is very secluded, there are water rights with this property. Located only 4 miles from Salmon.

36 Blue Camas Road, Salmon, 83467 2 Beds 1 Bath | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Looking for a small acreage convenient to town? This may be just what you need. With nearly 3 acres of space, you can make this property your own. Currently has a small home with large attached building, keep it or replace it, but the location is ideal in Sunsets heights with a view of the city of Salmon below.

