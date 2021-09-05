On the hunt for a home in Delta Junction? These houses are on the market

(Delta Junction, AK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Delta Junction. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2530 Foxy Lane, Delta Junction, 99737 4 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A soon to be beautiful home, in a marvelous landscaped area! This two story home will offer 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an extended 2 car garage!

For open house information, contact SVETLANA KULIKOVSKIY, KEY POINT REALTY, LLC at 907-895-5000

4425 Jack Warren Road, Delta Junction, 99737 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Solidly built and recently updated Gilbertson home with split entry. Arctic entry, new white cabinetry and spacious island and counter tops in kitchen, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, master suite, office, bonus rooms, Baseboard heat with wood stove for back up, large deck, detached garage with shop, wood shop, car port, greenhouse, chicken house. Updates galore! This is a beautiful home!!

For open house information, contact DEBBIE JOSLIN, DEBBIE JOSLIN REALTY, LLC at 907-895-9999

Nhn N Alaska Highway, Delta Junction, 99737 1 Bed 0 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Structure on just under 10 acres can be developed into a great home and property. Large trees cover the 2 combined lots.

For open house information, contact STEPHANIE CREVISTON, DEBBIE JOSLIN REALTY, LLC at 907-895-9999