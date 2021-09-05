CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta Junction, AK

On the hunt for a home in Delta Junction? These houses are on the market

Delta Junction Journal
Delta Junction Journal
 4 days ago

(Delta Junction, AK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Delta Junction. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38B6Tv_0bnMS3P100

2530 Foxy Lane, Delta Junction, 99737

4 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A soon to be beautiful home, in a marvelous landscaped area! This two story home will offer 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an extended 2 car garage!

For open house information, contact SVETLANA KULIKOVSKIY, KEY POINT REALTY, LLC at 907-895-5000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-146357)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eag1c_0bnMS3P100

4425 Jack Warren Road, Delta Junction, 99737

3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Solidly built and recently updated Gilbertson home with split entry. Arctic entry, new white cabinetry and spacious island and counter tops in kitchen, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, master suite, office, bonus rooms, Baseboard heat with wood stove for back up, large deck, detached garage with shop, wood shop, car port, greenhouse, chicken house. Updates galore! This is a beautiful home!!

For open house information, contact DEBBIE JOSLIN, DEBBIE JOSLIN REALTY, LLC at 907-895-9999

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-147765)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvTjl_0bnMS3P100

Nhn N Alaska Highway, Delta Junction, 99737

1 Bed 0 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Structure on just under 10 acres can be developed into a great home and property. Large trees cover the 2 combined lots.

For open house information, contact STEPHANIE CREVISTON, DEBBIE JOSLIN REALTY, LLC at 907-895-9999

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-147237)

