Take a look at these homes on the market in Battle Mountain

(Battle Mountain, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Battle Mountain will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1930 Moccasin Road, Battle Mountain, 89820 4 Beds 2 Baths | $356,000 | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Split bedroom floorplan. The home is all electric, so no propane! The windows are big, so there is tons of natural light in the home. The master bedroom/bath has a soaker tub, double sinks in a raised vanity and a walk-in tile shower that will blow you away! The laundry room is large and doubles as a mud room right off the side exterior door.

775 Faded Sage Drive, Battle Mountain, 89820 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,692 | Single Family Residence | 1,906 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This will be a beautiful Main level Emma floor plan from Humboldt Homes by Braemar Construction. This home will have some amazing features standard including; a 3 car attached garage, 9 foot ceilings throughout, gas range in the kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, large french door refrigerator, and so much more! Home is still in the beginning stages of construction so you can still make it your own, choose the colors, choice either the "mountain style" or "modern style" exterior and give it your own personal touch! Home to be built. Price to be verified with Builder before contract signing.

540 W Tule, Battle Mountain, 89820 4 Beds 2 Baths | $227,000 | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Two livingrooms, pellet stove - with pellets included, pantry in kitchen, ceiling fans in all the bedrroms and lets not forget the surround sound system stays! Buyer is aware that Home has cameras with audio recording features.

417 West Antelope, Battle Mountain, 89820 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Mobile Home | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Priced to sell! This 1620 sq. ft. manufactured home is full of charm both inside and out. The lattice enclosed deck which overlooks a lush green lawn, rose bushes and raised garden beds is a perfect setting for morning coffee or evening barbecues. Wow! What a great home for throwing parties, entertaining friends, or just hanging out with the family. This floor plans allows entertaining to be comfortable. The easy layout is friendly and open. Texture and color give the interior an intimate and grounded feeling. Both you and your guest will feel welcome and comfortable in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. The bedrooms are large enough for everyone's individual needs, the kitchen is both beautiful and functional and the central AC is just a bonus. Don't miss out as this one is the REAL DEAL!

