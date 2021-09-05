Take a look at these homes on the Nathalie market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Nathalie, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Nathalie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fy2X_0bnMS0kq00

308 Cook Avenue, Brookneal, 24528

3 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Farm | 2,130 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This circa 1900 farmhouse is just waiting for your personal touch. Large rooms & plenty of charm await you here. Feels like country, but you're actually in town in this conveniently located home. Large fenced back yard with plenty of garden space or play area for children or pets. Fireplace in living room has gas insert. Make this your personal home or use as it is currently being used, as a rental property. Nice investment opportunity here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRbqL_0bnMS0kq00

1028 Childrey Church Road, Nathalie, 24577

3 Beds 2 Baths | $148,000 | Ranch | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This nice brick ranch style home has lots to offer, including new survey, 1 year old roof, replacement windows (approx. 10 years old). 3 nice sized bedrooms, hardwood flooring throughout. Formal dining room is right off of the eat-in kitchen & living room, giving ample entertainment space! Full basement is dry & has indoor entrance from house & a back door leading to enough land for play area & garden space. Call your agent today for your private viewing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VsSfv_0bnMS0kq00

2155 Tobacco, Nathalie, 24577

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful three bedroom and two full bath home with an Open-concept design in Halifax County Virginia. Well maintained home, very appealing Vinyl Shake Siding and Metal roof, freshly coated asphalt drive lined with split rail fence, eight by twenty one foot front porch, twenty by twenty foot two-car garage with power and metal storage shed with cement floor! This home has three spacious bedrooms, two full baths, large living room, eat-in kitchen, large family room, laundry room and a large walk-in food pantry all with Well-manicured lawn offering shade trees, shrubs, rose bushes and fresh blooms all summer season! Enjoy shade tree while viewing the large pasture from your back yard. Enjoy peaceful country living. Peace & Serenity as its best! Back on the Market no fault of Seller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOG5W_0bnMS0kq00

205 Charlotte Street, Brookneal, 24528

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | 4,350 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This charming 3 story brick home with basement offers lots of space with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This home has a formal dining room, formal family room, a spacious eat-in kitchen, and an office that could be a 5th bedroom, and a full bath. On the second floor, there is an additional kitchenette with sink, cabinets, and counter space, and washer and dryer hookup, so the 2nd floor could be converted to an in-law sweet or be rented out separately. The 2nd. floor has 3 bedrooms and another full bath. The 3rd. floor is a huge game room with a pool table for your man cave or play area for the kids and has a full bath as well. The basement is unfinished and is being used for storage and a wood workshop, but also serves as a 2 car garage. This home has an outside patio sitting area outside in the flower garden and the home has a brick/screened porch off the opposite side of the house for sitting and entertaining guests or just to enjoy peace and quiet. The house had a new retaining wall installed in 2019 on the back border of the property by a professional landscaper and the yard extended on the back and the driveway refurbished. There is an outside fire pit as well.

