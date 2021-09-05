Check out these homes on the Newport market now

(Newport, VT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2638 (A) Darling Hill Road, Derby, 05829 1 Bed 1 Bath | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2011

7000 sq.ft wood framed building on 2.96 acres of land in a convenient location that is close to Newport & Derby amenities. Built in 2011 and currently utilized as a sports arena, events center, storage and garage. The main arena measures 50’x80’ and offers concrete floors, a 23’ ceiling peak, fully insulated & heated, air exchanger and large overhead door framed in for the potential to add a drive-in overhead door. There is also a 3-car heated garage below with 3 overhead doors (10’w 8’h) and 1500+ sq.ft of finished area that consists of a living-room overlooking the arena through safety glass (6’10x20’), open floor plan, kitchen area (electric & plumbing installed), guest room area, ¾ bath, a separate laundry area and direct access to the 2nd story balcony (8’x14’). Metal roofing, vinyl siding and heated by propane with two Rinnai heaters in the garage & living area and two hot air furnaces for the arena. This property does not have water or septic, waste water permit already on file for a 3-bedroom residence to be serviced by an onsite drilled well. Comcast/Xfinity cable and internet available at the street. Long range views of Jay Peak, the surround mountain ranges and outstanding sunsets. VAST snowmobile trail access nearby and VASA ATV trail access straight out of the driveway. The possibilities for this property are endless. Adjoining 3.15 acres with a 5000+ sq.ft home available as a package for $950K, see MLS#4877685.

1877 Vt Route 105, Newport Town, 05857 3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,888 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Wonderful homestead on Route 105 between Jay Peak Resort and Newport City, an ideal location for roadside farm produce sale. This is a great property for commercial gardens, beef, horses, poultry, pork - you name it; it will work here! Nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Farmhouse with attached 2-car garage, barn that's ready for almost anything, machinery shed, and a former tack shop that could be used as a store. On 148 acres, about 80 of which are meadows and grazing land and the remaining wooded with trials. Great views!! In Vermont's Current Use program. Worth a look at this new price.

974 4H Road, Derby, 05829 3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,900 | Cabin | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Have you been waiting for a beautiful, private, lakefront property to come on the market this summer? This is a move-in ready 3-bedroom camp on Lake Salem with 100' of water frontage. This property has been substantially updated over the past few years: All new windows, drilled well, replaced drop ceiling with Sheetrock, updated wiring, increased bathroom size with new fixtures, interior and exterior paint, and new flooring throughout. Outside, the owners have removed damaged trees in front and installed a new retaining wall, with comprehensive landscaping to maximize the usable space for outdoor enjoyment, including a new fire pit. The lot consists of 2 parcels, deeded separately. There is a parcel across the road that has been turned into a nice, flat parking lot with camper hookup (water, 220v & 110v power). This parcel is large enough to add a garage or outbuilding. On the lake side, the four season camp is being sold completely furnished, minus a few personal items. Bring your swimsuit and move right in! The lakefront offers a very gradual grade and sandy bottom, perfect for swimming with young children. The sale includes 3-year-old 10'x10' aluminum raft and approximately 150' of nearly new aluminum dock.

384 Gibbs Road, Newport Town, 05857 1 Bed 1 Bath | $209,900 | Cabin | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome to this private country setting that features a 2-story home, separate studio/guest bunk building, detached garage (24'x30') and all situated on 11.72 acres of wooded land. This is an ideal home for entertaining, as the 1st floor offers an open kitchen/dining/living room area with radiant heat & a field-stone wood fireplace and the 2nd floor has a bedroom, full bath, a family room area that offers potential to be converted to a 2nd bedroom and direct access via a catwalk to the screened porch “The Tree House”. The bunk-house does not have plumbing but features a family room with a wood stove on the 1st floor and a 2nd floor sleeping quarters with a balcony (ideal building for guest, home office, studio, rec house, etc). Additional features include the 8'x28' covered front porch, slab/patio for a hot tub, 8'x11' woodshed and all in a private wooded setting with a 400' driveway. Great location on the outskirts of town, very convenient to downtown Newport & Lake Memphremagog, 20 minutes to Jay Peak Resort. Close to all amenities, yet offering a secluded country setting with no neighbors insight. Ideal recreation property with direct access to the VAST snowmobile trail and wildlife galore.

