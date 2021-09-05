Take a look at these homes for sale in Fort Plain

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Plain, NY

Fort Plain Digest
Fort Plain Digest
 4 days ago

(Fort Plain, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fort Plain. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzC0Y_0bnMRwOA00

33 Main St, Cherry Valley, 13320

14 Beds 12 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 11,000 Square Feet | Built in 1869

The Limestone Mansion encompasses 11,000 sqft among 3 levels featuring beautiful cherry woodwork, Italian marble fireplaces, glass chandeliers, stencils, pocket shutters & doors, filling the mansion with 1800's antiquated charm. Currently a lucrative bed & breakfast offering 10 bedrooms, 4 dining rooms, library, lounges, a commercial kitchen and an exclusive pub restaurant on the lower level of mazed stacked stone. The Carriage House has an event area, 2 guest suites, and ample private yard space for a large tent. This turn-key business has a tenured repeat client base and is being conveyed fully furnished, with all linens, commercial cookware & serveware. Situated just 15 miles from Cooperstown Baseball Museum and Glimmerglass Opera and walking distance from the area shops and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Maria Barr, Select Sotheby's International Realty at 518-929-9000

Copyright © 2021 Columbia Greene and Northern Dutchess MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CGNDNY-138485)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYRhj_0bnMRwOA00

16 Clinton Ave, Fort Plain, 13339

6 Beds 3 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,598 Square Feet | Built in 1885

This home is one of the beautiful houses that graced the hill. Yes she needs work but with a little of tlc she could be the beauty she once was.The grand foyer with all the wood details, the pocket doors, the tray ceilings and stained glass. Come and see this beauty for your self.

For open house information, contact Brenda Hill, EULER RICHARD R at 518-673-3677

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10968948)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2u4I_0bnMRwOA00

26 Hancock Street, Fort Plain, 13339

4 Beds 2 Baths | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Home in Village recently had a lot of renovations from the back sill, the new roof to the Kitchen, bathrooms and flooring. Nice spacious screened in front porch to sit and watch the world go by. Handicapped accessible with a chair lift at the stairs that IS negotiable and could come with the property. The Kitchen has been remodeled with all new cabinets, flooring and counter tops. The owner also put in a new gas hot water heater and furnace! Tucked in between two other homes is not a problem as owner also owns the parcel across the street with a great corner driveway! Beautiful hardwood floors and most walls have been repainted. Minor renovations could be completed as you live in the home. Back upstairs deck is very private and serene. The owner keeps the hill mowed down and perennials abound. Call an agent with our company and see what a nice home this could be.

For open house information, contact Brenda Hill, EULER RICHARD R at 518-673-3677

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11003537)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqZ5w_0bnMRwOA00

271 Texas Road, Springfield Center, 13468

3 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Views forever! This 2005 home was custom built by Bradley Construction out of Barneveld, New York. Bradley Construction is known for its consistent craftsmanship. The first living level offers open space with large Palladium windows, vaulted ceilings, oak hardwood floors, a Vermont Casting Propane Stove, custom hearth and an island to delineate the living/dining area from the kitchen. The kitchen is bright with a Jenn-Air Stove top, with four gas burners and a grill. The hallway leads to a powder room, a Master Bedroom with en suite master bath, separate tiled shower, soaking Jacuzzi tub and double sinks. Side entrance to the house has a hall coat closet and laundry. The upper level, oak hardwood throughout, has a wonderful Loft space for reading or watching TV. There are two additional bedrooms with a full bath between, shower and double sinks. This home was constructed with plaster walls with high efficiency insulation, radiant heat (five zones) on all levels (including the two-bay garage and lower level), Generac Guardian Series Generator, Fujitsu Halcyon HFI Hybrid Flew Inverter, Ergomax Water Filtration System, Pro-Source Composite Pressure Tank and a Utica Boilers Furnace. The mechanicals are all in outstanding condition, as this property has been meticulously maintained. This property has Deeded Lake Rights, which gives the property owner access to Otsego Lake at Springfield Landing. Springfield Landing is located about ten minutes from this home and offers swimming, a boat dock, kayak and canoe racks, beachfront and a small club house building. This property is being offered with three additional deeded lots (Otsego County Tax Map:#27.00-1-48.37/5.25 acres vacant, #27.00-1-48.36/8.67 acres vacant, #27.00-1-48.02/3.15 acres with building, well and electric).The house sits on the 5.25 and 14 acre lots. The other lots could be sold separately, at another time. Privacy with amazing views from the deck and from every window in the house. Located just a short distance to the Village of Cooperstown, Richfield Springs, Glimmerglass State Park, yet quiet and peaceful. This home is truly in move-in condition!

For open house information, contact Nancy Angerer LAMB REALTY

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10996669)

See more property details

