House hunt Sidney: See what’s on the market now

(Sidney, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sidney will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

905 5Th St. Sw, Sidney, 59270 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Townhouse | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Newer construction one level living in the open concept townhome located inside City Limits. Property features a large master bath and walk in closet and second bedroom and guest bath. Custom cabinets enhance the large open kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances. The attached two car garage is finished with an additional storage room for the extras.

1850 Golden Rod Lane, Sidney, 59270 4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 1979

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION!!! Beautiful home in North Meadows. A total of 2,573 square feet, this home features 4 bedrooms, a master on suite bathroom, and an additional full bathroom all on the second story with 782 square feet of living space. The main floor at 894 square feet, has a wood burning fireplace, living room, dinning room, kitchen, and an additional dining room that opens to the deck in the backyard. The basement is ready to be finished with a 3/4 bathroom already completed and the possibility of 2 additional bedrooms or large family room if desired. The back yard is fully fenced, has 2 sheds for storage, a gazebo for entertaining, a wood play set all that will convey with the home upon closing. A lot of the work has already been done make this your home! Call today for your private showing!

601 South Lincoln Ave., Sidney, 59270 4 Beds 1 Bath | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This eclectic home is reminiscent of the late 70's era with recent updates and finishes throughout. Located on three city lots, this home showcases vaulted ceilings and with an open concept feel throughout. The front entry opens to the spacious great room with large windows that illuminate the space. The main floor has three bedrooms with an updated oversized main bath and a fourth room that could be utilized as an office or laundry. The back door opens to a bonus room that is separate from the rest of the space perfect for your next home project. This property has been updated with new flooring, new kitchen appliances and new furnace and air conditioning units. The greenhouse space is plumbed for a sauna and wired for a hot tub and the indoor/outdoor space just off the kitchen features heat & air conditioning and a wood stove. The large private yard space is surrounded by mature landscaping and the three car oversize garage complete this incredibly unique find on just over one half an acre.

123 2Nd Ave West, Culbertson, 59270 2 Beds 1 Bath | $58,900 | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Home is Sold As Is, Where Is. This 2 Bedroom Home, on a big lot, is located just a couple blocks from Downtown Culbertson.

