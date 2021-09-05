CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sidney, MT

House hunt Sidney: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Sidney Updates
Sidney Updates
 4 days ago

(Sidney, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sidney will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fe795_0bnMRvVR00

905 5Th St. Sw, Sidney, 59270

2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Townhouse | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Newer construction one level living in the open concept townhome located inside City Limits. Property features a large master bath and walk in closet and second bedroom and guest bath. Custom cabinets enhance the large open kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances. The attached two car garage is finished with an additional storage room for the extras.

For open house information, contact Stasia Creek, 406 East Realty at 406-478-8020

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10995832)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ishYB_0bnMRvVR00

1850 Golden Rod Lane, Sidney, 59270

4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 1979

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION!!! Beautiful home in North Meadows. A total of 2,573 square feet, this home features 4 bedrooms, a master on suite bathroom, and an additional full bathroom all on the second story with 782 square feet of living space. The main floor at 894 square feet, has a wood burning fireplace, living room, dinning room, kitchen, and an additional dining room that opens to the deck in the backyard. The basement is ready to be finished with a 3/4 bathroom already completed and the possibility of 2 additional bedrooms or large family room if desired. The back yard is fully fenced, has 2 sheds for storage, a gazebo for entertaining, a wood play set all that will convey with the home upon closing. A lot of the work has already been done make this your home! Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Mary Graham, Nick Jones Real Estate at 406-433-4445

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11010494)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pabjL_0bnMRvVR00

601 South Lincoln Ave., Sidney, 59270

4 Beds 1 Bath | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This eclectic home is reminiscent of the late 70's era with recent updates and finishes throughout. Located on three city lots, this home showcases vaulted ceilings and with an open concept feel throughout. The front entry opens to the spacious great room with large windows that illuminate the space. The main floor has three bedrooms with an updated oversized main bath and a fourth room that could be utilized as an office or laundry. The back door opens to a bonus room that is separate from the rest of the space perfect for your next home project. This property has been updated with new flooring, new kitchen appliances and new furnace and air conditioning units. The greenhouse space is plumbed for a sauna and wired for a hot tub and the indoor/outdoor space just off the kitchen features heat & air conditioning and a wood stove. The large private yard space is surrounded by mature landscaping and the three car oversize garage complete this incredibly unique find on just over one half an acre.

For open house information, contact Stasia Creek, 406 East Realty at 406-478-8020

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11011605)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5Wjl_0bnMRvVR00

123 2Nd Ave West, Culbertson, 59270

2 Beds 1 Bath | $58,900 | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Home is Sold As Is, Where Is. This 2 Bedroom Home, on a big lot, is located just a couple blocks from Downtown Culbertson.

For open house information, contact Mandy Landers, NextHome Fredricksen Real Estate at 701-572-8167

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187308)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Sidney Updates

Sidney Updates

Sidney, MT
24
Followers
263
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sidney Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, MT
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Complete Market#Open House#Mt#Nick Jones Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy