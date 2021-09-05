CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grangeville, ID

Take a look at these homes for sale in Grangeville

Grangeville Journal
 4 days ago

(Grangeville, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Grangeville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

815 S Idaho Ave, Grangeville, 83530

5 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,595 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This spacious home on Idaho St. can accommodate many people comfortably. This home is sturdy and has been well maintained. The original Kitchen has had some modern appliance upgrades. The daylight basement is half bedrooms(2) and half shop. The shop side has water power and a drain to the septic. There is many built-ins throughout this home and the ceilings are average height upstairs and down. The picture windows in the family room look over the backyard and the creek giving you a sense of in town convenience out of town ambiance.

For open house information, contact Tara Connolley, Highland Realty at 208-983-2935

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98817524)

402 West St., Stites, 83552

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1978

$160,000 PRICE REDUCED! Get into this home before winter! Quiet neighborhood in Stites & walking distance to the Southfork of the Clearwater River. Sit on the covered deck & listen to the river! Fully renovated 4 yrs ago from floor to ceiling, 1978 MF Home w/3 bed, 1.75 bath, open floor plan, breakfast bar, wood stove, reinforced trusses, metal roof, city utilities. Large storage shed w/encl storage room & lean twos, front & rear parking. You need to see it to appreciate the upgrades. Great rental opportunity! Motivated seller & MUST SELL - AS-IS!

For open house information, contact Bonnie Willis, Idaho Country Properties at 208-926-0075

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98795443)

437 Dewey Saddle Rd., Grangeville, 83530

2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous, brand new construction home in the highly desirable Dewey Saddle Rd. area, 10 minutes outside of the town of Grangeville. This home is not finished on the inside which will help get your creativity flowing! Not only is this home beautiful on the outside, but the views don't get better than this! a pond has been dug and will have water there shortly and grass seed has been laid. There is a spot in the home where the concrete slab does not reach - this is where plumbing is set to be.

For open house information, contact Faith Uhlenkott, Century 21 Price Right at 208-799-2100

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98814515)

169 Cash Lane, Grangeville, 83530

4 Beds 3 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,990 Square Feet | Built in 1996

10 acres of everything on the list. Useable pasture, trees, creek, 360 views, fruit trees, garden, large shop, circle drive, close to town, chicken house and a tree house. This home is a 4 bdrm 3 bth home with a 3 car garage and a bonus room off the garage that can be used as a weight room or turn it into a shop. Entertain the whole family with this slice of perfection in the middle of North Central Idaho.

For open house information, contact Tara Connolley, Highland Realty at 208-983-2935

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98808756)

See more property details

With Grangeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Community Policy