On the hunt for a home in Newberry? These houses are on the market

(Newberry, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newberry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

15745 Williams, Newberry, 49868 2 Beds 0 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful log cabin set on 40 acres that is entirely surrounded by State land for miles. Located in Luce County, north of Newberry in a great recreation location this property is one of those hard to come by scenarios that you just don't see very often. The road access is just under 3 miles from highway 123 on a solid access road that solely accesses the sale property. The cabin was built in 2010 and has a great camp layout with large open space and ample sleeping area for a crowd. A commercial stove with griddle helps keep the crew fed. The camp is wired with 110 and 12v systems. A gas generator is included and a the set up accommodates a propane generator as well. There is a point well and sauna complete with a toilet and space heat. The cabin and sauna have steel roofing. This location is extremely secluded but has a good road to the camp and is less than 1/2 hr from town. Snowmobiling in this location is second to none. Murphy creek runs through the acreage. The property has been in one family for generations and is ready to pass on to a new crew.

For open house information, contact ROB SULLIVAN, NORTHERN MICHIGAN LAND BROKERS at 906-225-5263

23100 Hartsuff Trail, Newberry, 49868 4 Beds 1 Bath | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Looking for a secluded hunting camp with an abundance of nature? Here is a 280 acre camp that is located north of Newberry on the way to the Tahquamenon Falls. Good woods road meanders into a cabin with deer, grouse and bear visits. The cabin is 52x32 in size, has gas lights and is wired for a generator. There are 4 bedrooms and the cabin sleeps up to 10 people. There is a 5500 watt generator, drilled well and outhouse. The acreage offers a beaver pond and lots of trails thru the large parcel. Cabin comes furnished and access is seasonal. Owners are willing to look at an offer!

For open house information, contact Betsy Costa, Cummings-McCraney at 906-293-5138

7447 &7449 M-123, Newberry, 49868 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on top of a 1760 square front store front building with a body shop attached. There is also a 2 bedroom trailer on the property that could be used as a rental. Rent out all units or live in one and have a business. So many possibilities!

For open house information, contact Louise (LuAnn) A. Scheerer, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Newberry at 906-293-5055

6691 State St, Newberry, 49868 2 Beds 2 Baths | $55,900 | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in None

This 2 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a 50 x 214.5 foot lot in Pentland Township. Home has a black top driveway and a 22 x34 detached garage. Hardwood flooring that will need some refinishing work done. Large back entry and a extra room for an office.

For open house information, contact Luann Scheerer, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors - Newberry at 906-293-5055