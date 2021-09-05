Check out these homes for sale in Concordia now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 4 days ago

(Concordia, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Concordia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFlDN_0bnMRq5o00

1334 Rust Road, Concordia, 66901

3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This Property to be surveyed off and to contain 4 acres or less upstairs has 2 bedroom large bath and landing area for bonus space

For open house information, contact Brenda Losh, Coldwell Banker Kaleidoscope Realty at 785-243-6000

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10979909)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP9yJ_0bnMRq5o00

401 E 6Th, Concordia, 66901

0 Bed 0 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,513 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This 5 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom is move in ready! Located on a corner lot that includes a 2 car garage, metal shed, water well and city water, fenced in area, dog run, wood burning Fireplace, A/C window and radiant heat. Unfinished basement with deep freeze and extra storage. Call Brice for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Brice Bowers, Bowers Land And Home Realty LLC at 785-243-5365

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11016930)

312 W 5Th, Concordia, 66901

5 Beds 3 Baths | $49,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Nice investment properties: The duplex has one bedroom apartments, each side has a kitchen, family room, bedroom full bathroom and storage space in closet/utility room. Nice corner lot in downtown close to grocery store, great income potential, needs some updates room for more rents. Rental income now was: $350 for each side. Also included in this investment property is a 3 bedroom house with large family room, full bathroom, open kitchen to family room/ dining room combo. Nice concrete patio in back. Close to down town with private parking space right by the front door. Possible rental income is $400 per month currently rented out. Features mixed flooring in both properties. House is currently rented.

For open house information, contact Laura Krier, EXP Realty LLC at 913-845-6767

Copyright © 2021 Salina Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRKS-201169)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYiIC_0bnMRq5o00

732 W 8Th St, Concordia, 66901

2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This bungalow style home has a living room and dining room combination with beautiful original wood work, nice kitchen with lots of cabinets, two bedrooms, and a full bath on the main level. The upstairs is one big bedroom with two closets and an unfinished bath. One car detached garage in the back. This home features a nice covered front porch, and beautiful original wood work. There is a one car detached garage in the back with off street parking. This home sits on a corner lot. Would make a nice starter home or investment property!

For open house information, contact Max Coleman, Thummel Real Estate & Auction LLC at 785-243-1908

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10997644)

