Marlette, MI

House hunt Marlette: See what’s on the market now

Marlette Bulletin
Marlette Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Marlette, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marlette will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9KGb_0bnMRpD500

3075 Sterling St, Marlette, 48453

3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in None

Buyers financing fell through, so it's back on the market! Their loss and your gain. Come and see the backyard of your dreams! Completely fenced in yard for the kids to play, the dogs to run and bonfires with friends. Large deck for entertaining and a nice shed. Open floor plan with kitchen appliances staying. This place has been well kept. Come see it for yourself!

For open house information, contact Bradley LaBrie, Keller Williams First at 810-515-1503

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50049400)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XvIG_0bnMRpD500

7270 Mayville Road, Marlette, 48453

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1999

3 bedroom, 2 bath home on 2 private acres. Huge kitchen with lots and lots of cupboards and a space for a breakfast table. Separate dining room nearby that leads to the living room for a pretty open living area floor plan. Bedrooms are all good size! The property is lined with mature trees that gives you lots of privacy and there is a pond in the back yard. The 24x 32 garage offers enough space to park two cars and still have room for toys/a workshop area. Seller is offering the stove and fridge too!

For open house information, contact Jenn Hines, Hart Realty at 989-635-0021

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210068059)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wkdL_0bnMRpD500

1210 Short Street, Port Huron, 48416

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1908

This home has been professionally painted and cleaned and is just waiting for you to move in. This is a nice home for the first time home buyer or someone who is looking to downsize. Close to shopping and local area freeways. This property offers a nice wide lot and parking is at the rear of the property accessed through the alley. **Attention Investors** this property is already registered as a rental property with the City of Port Huron. Estimated monthly rental rate for the area is $850.00/month, a great addition to your investment portfolio.

For open house information, contact Tracy Chirikas, Hart Realty at 989-635-0021

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210069667)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luK6A_0bnMRpD500

4322 Rossman Road, Kingston, 48741

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Sharp custom built ranch (2x6 construction) on a quiet road with a tree filled lot. Home is move in ready-- nothing to repair, repaint, etc. Open floor plan with a spacious living room that leads to dining room and kitchen. All 3 bedrooms have walk-in closets- plenty of storage room!.. 12 x 26 Deck off the back of the house -- and a large covered front porch. Garage is 27x27- with an auto door opener. Furnace was new in 2017; wood flooring new in 2019. New interior doors 2021. New water pump and pressure tank in 2020 and water softener... Neutral colors throughout house.

For open house information, contact Patricia Clendenan, Realty Executives Main St LLC at 810-667-1700

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210056255)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

