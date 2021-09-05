CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, KS

Take a look at these homes on the market in Russell

Russell Updates
Russell Updates
 4 days ago

(Russell, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Russell. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pORo_0bnMRoZa00

86 S Maple, Russell, 67665

3 Beds 1 Bath | $53,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,733 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Charming bungalow with many original doors, archways, and layout. Well insulated home, new roof in 2018, renovated bathroom in 2020, tankless hot water heater, and new appliances included. Bring you personal items and move in ready!

For open house information, contact Connie Blanke, Advantage Realty at 785-483-5853

Copyright © 2021 Salina Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRKS-200905)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsQbX_0bnMRoZa00

106 N Elm Street, Russell, 67665

3 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,093 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Corner lot bungalow home with circle drive and two car detached garage. Redone in 2010, with beautiful refinished wood floors on much of the main and upper level. Great natural light on both floors and open living/dining room space. Lower level has large open room to design your own space with a bathroom sink and stool already set to allow for a third bathroom. Private fenced in backyard to escape into your green space with an outdoor facility! Must see, must have home, call today for your tour!

For open house information, contact Connie Blanke, Advantage Realty at 785-483-5853

Copyright © 2021 Salina Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRKS-200999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kAOB_0bnMRoZa00

1719 N Main, Russell, 67665

2 Beds 1 Bath | $38,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Perfect ranch style home with original wood floors in the living room, hall and both bedrooms. New tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Recently upgraded with central heat and air along with a new hot water tank. Vinyl siding and new back garden shed with extra covering. Another metal shed for extra storage items. An awning covering to the side of the home for car protection. Large backyard in a great neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Connie Blanke, Advantage Realty at 785-483-5853

Copyright © 2021 Salina Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRKS-201271)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFVHN_0bnMRoZa00

415 E Wichita Ave, Russell, 67665

3 Beds 0 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,314 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Are you looking for something remarkably charming? This home sports it all! Three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a whole lot of square footage is what this home has to offer! The owner has completed some improvements to include new paint, tile, carpet and exterior siding. The updated appliances remain. Two single attached garages. This property would make a perfect Bed & Breakfast! Close to the corner of Highway 40 & US 281. Please give Sandy Batt a call today for a showing (785) 483-8243.

For open house information, contact Sandy Batt, Advantage Realty at 785-483-5853

Copyright © 2021 Salina Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRKS-200482)

