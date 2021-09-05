CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blanco, TX

Top homes for sale in Blanco

Posted by 
Blanco Bulletin
Blanco Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Blanco, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Blanco than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lr6ul_0bnMRngr00

3095 Ranch Road 165 Ranch Road 165, Blanco, 78606

5 Beds 4 Baths | $4,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,250 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Hidden Gem in plain sight! Apx.25 acres, 4/3 home, huge kitchen, dining room fits the largest of families, dual living areas; huge covered porch and patio area front and back. Back overlooks a beautifully kept yard going down to a private swimming hole on the Blanco River. Plus Porte Cochere that connects super storage room, 1/1 Apt. or Guest Suite. Then the garage of your dreams, 3 door, parks 5 with 2 on the lift, office area, too! AND 5 RV spots (elec. only), room for more, or tiny home rentals, vineyard, livestock, whatever you like, NO RESTRICTIONS ! Call for an appointment

For open house information, contact Candace Cargill, Hill Country Real Estate at 830-833-4591

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-447368)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cnywy_0bnMRngr00

Tbd Horton-Preiss Rd, Blanco, 78606

2 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

5.02 acres with amazing views and big mature oaks. Old 1990 farm house onsite. Would be great for a guest house. Ag Exempt property

For open house information, contact Timothy Foster, Topper Real Estate at 830-833-5511

Copyright © 2021 Central Hill Country Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CHCBORTX-82138)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1S7Q_0bnMRngr00

919 Main St, Blanco, 78606

2 Beds 1 Bath | $327,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,513 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Location at the corner of US Hwy 281 & 10th Street. This income producing property has 2 homes. The main home is a two bedroom, one bath with two large bonus rooms that could easily be converted into bedrooms, office space, or whatever is needed. The smaller two bedroom one bath cabin is separated from the main home with a privacy fence. With a little TLC and your imagination this property has great possibilities. Property is currently zoned Mixed Usage (Residential/Commercial) which is subject to change so please check with City of Blanco for City Regulations and Zoning questions.

For open house information, contact Melodie Noah, Topper Real Estate at 830-833-5511

Copyright © 2021 Central Hill Country Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CHCBORTX-81988)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lf3In_0bnMRngr00

108 Asa Harold, Blanco, 78606

3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,813 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Blanco Valley Homes Wimberly Plan, 3/2 PLUS STUDY in GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! Open floor plan, luxury vinyl plank flooring, kit w/granite/ss apps/island/breakfast bar/corner pantry, bright and airy great room, Owners Ste w/Large shower and walk-in closet! Patio to enjoy the Hill country living!! 5 min to local shopping/dining/gas/fast food, 15 min to Spring Branch for large big box shopping, 45 min to Austin/Fredericksburg, and only 45 min to downtown San Antonio. HOA includes 3 rounds of golf per month, pool, pond fishing along with plenty of space to walk and the abundant wildlife!

For open house information, contact Dayton Schrader, eXp Realty, LLC at 703-338-1515

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-438393)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco, TX
33
Followers
253
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blanco Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Blanco, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Tiny Home#Farm House#Rv#Hill Country Real Estate#Ag Exempt#Topper Real Estate#Tlc#Mixed Usage#Hoa#Exp Realty#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy