Top homes for sale in Blanco

3095 Ranch Road 165 Ranch Road 165, Blanco, 78606 5 Beds 4 Baths | $4,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,250 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Hidden Gem in plain sight! Apx.25 acres, 4/3 home, huge kitchen, dining room fits the largest of families, dual living areas; huge covered porch and patio area front and back. Back overlooks a beautifully kept yard going down to a private swimming hole on the Blanco River. Plus Porte Cochere that connects super storage room, 1/1 Apt. or Guest Suite. Then the garage of your dreams, 3 door, parks 5 with 2 on the lift, office area, too! AND 5 RV spots (elec. only), room for more, or tiny home rentals, vineyard, livestock, whatever you like, NO RESTRICTIONS ! Call for an appointment

Tbd Horton-Preiss Rd, Blanco, 78606 2 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

5.02 acres with amazing views and big mature oaks. Old 1990 farm house onsite. Would be great for a guest house. Ag Exempt property

919 Main St, Blanco, 78606 2 Beds 1 Bath | $327,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,513 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Location at the corner of US Hwy 281 & 10th Street. This income producing property has 2 homes. The main home is a two bedroom, one bath with two large bonus rooms that could easily be converted into bedrooms, office space, or whatever is needed. The smaller two bedroom one bath cabin is separated from the main home with a privacy fence. With a little TLC and your imagination this property has great possibilities. Property is currently zoned Mixed Usage (Residential/Commercial) which is subject to change so please check with City of Blanco for City Regulations and Zoning questions.

108 Asa Harold, Blanco, 78606 3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,813 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Blanco Valley Homes Wimberly Plan, 3/2 PLUS STUDY in GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! Open floor plan, luxury vinyl plank flooring, kit w/granite/ss apps/island/breakfast bar/corner pantry, bright and airy great room, Owners Ste w/Large shower and walk-in closet! Patio to enjoy the Hill country living!! 5 min to local shopping/dining/gas/fast food, 15 min to Spring Branch for large big box shopping, 45 min to Austin/Fredericksburg, and only 45 min to downtown San Antonio. HOA includes 3 rounds of golf per month, pool, pond fishing along with plenty of space to walk and the abundant wildlife!

