Estill, SC

Take a look at these homes on the market in Estill

Estill Post
 4 days ago

(Estill, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Estill. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KRiw_0bnMRlvP00

86 Scotia Furman Hwy, Furman, 29921

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,528 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Beautiful home built in the 1900's. Three bedrooms and 2 baths. Hardwood floors thru out the home. Living room, dining room, kitchen with a pantry and a den. The home sits on a corner lot that measures .587 acres. Also has a detached 2 car garage. A must see!

For open house information, contact Timothy Minchey, Hampton Properties Realty at 803-943-3551

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11004644)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpjkn_0bnMRlvP00

117 Edisto Dr, Hampton, 29924

4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,245 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This is your chance to own a home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Hampton County. This cape cod style beauty sits quietly at the back of peaceful Peters Subdivision in the town of Hampton, South Carolina. The home boasts a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, which is currently being used as an office, and a nuclear living room with brick fireplace. Off of the living room at the back of the house is a spacious screened-in porch, but to call it a just a porch does not do it justice. This space is 574 square feet and features a custom wet bar, ice machine, sink, wood cabinets, concrete floor, it's own half bath and large TV cabinet. Whether you want to enjoy a sporting event, mix up some cocktails, or host a celebration, this space is perfect for entertaining friends and family or simply relaxing on a cool evening while the kids play in the backyard. As you exit the rear of this phenomenal space, you will also find a 400 square foot gazebo with concrete floor and sink. The exterior of the home also features a new privacy fence and newly constructed 14' tall carport, ideal for your boat and RV. Additionally, the home has a 2-car garage with an added bonus of a smaller 2nd garage space with it's own separate roll-up door, perfect for your golf car, 4-wheeler or motorcycle. Homes in this neighborhood are not available often. Don't miss out on your chance to own this lovely home.

For open house information, contact Jessica Horton, Veteran Owned Real Estate at 803-943-0301

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11013108)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Nj4x_0bnMRlvP00

600 Shaw Drive, Hampton, 29924

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,926 Square Feet | Built in None

Brick home located at the edge of town. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 2 car garage. Large room off the garage, could be used as an apartment. Central heat and air.

For open house information, contact Timothy Minchey, Hampton Properties Realty at 803-943-3551

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11020793)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKeQB_0bnMRlvP00

1022 Willard St Extension, Hampton, 29924

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a must see! Large living to host family gatherings and social events. Beautiful kitchen with cabinet storage. Great den with built in office area perfect for a work from home parent or a study area for your children. Spacious bedrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Come see it today before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Jacob E. Sullivan, Veteran Owned Real Estate at 803-943-0301

Copyright © 2021 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-172144)

