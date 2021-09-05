CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linden, TN

Take a look at these homes on the market in Linden

Posted by 
Linden Digest
Linden Digest
 4 days ago

(Linden, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Linden will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6VNd_0bnMRj9x00

600 River Rd, Clifton, 38425

3 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Million dollar views from this custom built river house ! Granite, fireplace, bamboo wood floors, open living, large primary bedroom on main level, large laundry/utility room with sink, most furnishings included, gated community. Private covered dock w/lift, covered boat storage, 2 ton dumbwaiter. This property has it all!

For open house information, contact Molly Elliott, Benchmark Realty, LLC at 615-371-1544

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2220487)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Dx7o_0bnMRj9x00

399 Flatwoods School Rd, Linden, 37096

3 Beds 2 Baths | $137,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Recently updated Manufactured home on permanent foundation. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a brand new 20x20 storage building to store your boat or use as a garage. New in 2020, A/C, porch, roof, flooring in living room, interior paint. Move right in, bring your boat and enjoy the beautiful mid. TN countryside. Approx. .5 Miles from duck river and only 5 miles to Tennessee River.

For open house information, contact Peter Easling, Keller Williams Realty at 615-778-1818

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2274195)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9ci6_0bnMRj9x00

0 Beechview Dr, Clifton, 38425

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1990

READY TO GO RIVER HOUSE! This manufactured home is on a permanent foundation with a large barn/garage for all your river rides! Enjoy the sunset from your covered back deck, or watch the hummingbirds zip by the covered front porch in the morning. Plenty of space to sleep the whole family for the perfect weekend getaway! Included: home on lot #21, barn/garage on lot #22, & empty lot #33. Cross-posted as MLS #2273947; measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact Tyler Henson, Keller Williams - Hood Company at 931-762-5816

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2274286)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Linden Digest

Linden Digest

Linden, TN
22
Followers
223
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Linden Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
City
Linden, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee River#Furnishings#Sunset#Benchmark Realty#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy